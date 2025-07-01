First look at Oasis Live ’25 tour merchandise on sale at venues

Oasis have revealed images of some of the tour merchandise fans can buy when the merch stands open in Cardiff tomorrow morning.

Stocking city specific event items, touring adidas lines, a dated touring collection and other flagship exclusives, the merchandise stand will be located at the Millennium Plaza, Cardiff Principality Stadium – the venue for the first shows on Friday July 4th and Saturday July 5th.

The merchandise stand will open on Wednesday 2nd July until Friday 4th July, with its opening hours confirmed as 10am-8.30pm Wednesday-Thursday, and 10am-11.30pm on Friday.

With a huge demand expected across all dates, fans are encouraged to head down early to avoid disappointment, especially for limited-edition pieces that may not be restocked.

Ahead of the sold-out Oasis world tour, the official Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Stores have launched nationwide, with the Cardiff store opening last week.

Featuring a range of official Live 25 merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations and limited-editions – the stores complement the eagerly awaited Oasis live experience this summer.

Launching in store and online will be the official Oasis Live ‘25 merchandise collection featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories – including tees, hoodies, jackets and more.

There is even a fashion collaboration with the newly announced ‘adidas Originals x Oasis’ collection stocked in store. Unavailable anywhere else, exclusive tees will feature graphics using Oasis album and single artwork including ‘Definitely Maybe’, ‘(What's The Story) Morning Glory?’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and more. Also available will be exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl formats of the Oasis catalogue with exclusive Live ’25 print, so fans can add to their Oasis collection of music.

Ever since the announcement of the comeback tour, the response from all corners of the globe has been nothing short of staggering. With stadium dates selling out in record time and additional shows added to meet the massive demand, the official fan stores across the

country will enrich the overall fan experience. So, whether you’re in the crowd singing back every word of the band’s set full of wall-to-wall classics or looking to soak up the experience from wherever you are, there will be something for everyone.

As one of the most successful British bands of all time, Oasis have sold more than 75 million albums worldwide so far and landed eight UK No.1 albums before they split in 2009. After years of speculation, the band recently announced their long awaited comeback with a series

of stadium shows across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia and South America in 2025.

The Cardiff store will be open weekdays 10am-8pm, Saturdays 10am-7pm and Sundays 11am-5pm.

