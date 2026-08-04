First look at the magical mermaid movie filmed in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A trailer for a magical new movie about a mermaid being discovered at a small town beach in Wales has been released.

The film, Mermaid Beach is set in Wales, and sees two sisters move to a new town to start a new life with their family, but their world is turned upside down thanks to the mystical forces of the sea.

When Lily (played by Ellie Bindman) and her family move to a small seaside town in Wales, she struggles to leave behind her friends and the city life she knows and loves. Lonely and out of place, everything changes when a walk on the beach leads to a magical discovery that transforms her into a mermaid.

At first, it’s every girl’s dream come true – a breathtaking underwater world filled with incredible sea creatures and a thrilling new sense of freedom. But keeping her secret proves difficult, especially with her mermaid-obsessed little sister Sophie (Georgia Grace) always asking questions.

As Lily is drawn deeper into the ocean’s beauty and fragile eco-system, she learns that a dangerous threat could destroy the sea life she has come to love. With her family, her secret and the future of the ocean all at stake, Lily must decide how far she’s willing to go to protect what matters most.

The movie filmed at Pendine Sands and Laugharne in Pembrokeshire is described as a big-hearted, magical adventure about finding yourself, the power of family, and discovering the courage to make waves when it counts.

A press released for the movie reads: ‘Mermaid Beach is an uplifting, coming-of-age adventure about finding your place in the world – and the courage to protect it.

‘Set against the breathtaking beauty of the Welsh coast, this is an uplifting story for young audiences.

‘Through powerful storytelling, breathtaking locations, magical underwater imagery and enchanting performances, the film invites audiences into a world both familiar and extraordinary.

‘At its core is a story about family, self-discovery and standing up for what you love. It celebrates the deep connection between people and the ocean, and shines a light on the importance of protecting our seas for generations to come.’

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Mermaid Beach is released in cinemas on August 14 and will be shown at select cinemas throughout Wales including:

14 & 15 AUG: Neuadd Dwyfor, PWLLHELI

14 & 15 AUG: Ucheldre Centre, ANGLESEY

15 AUG: Chapter Arts Centre, CARDIFF

21 & 24 AUG: Pontio, BANGOR

22 AUG: Town Hall, MAESTEG

22 AUG: Maona Cinema, OSWESTRY

23 & 24 AUG: Torch Theatre, MILFORD HAVEN

PROTECTING OUR OCEANS

At the heart of Mermaid Beach is a simple but powerful message: we must protect the natural world.

The film introduces children to important real-world issues – plastic pollution, habitat destruction and the impact of human choices – in a way that is hopeful, positive and empowering.

LEARN

Discover the beauty and diversity of life beneath the waves.

CARE

Understand the challenges our oceans face.

ACT

Be inspired to make small choices that can help protect our oceans. Every small action can create a big wave of change.

https://www.mermaidbeachmovie.com/

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