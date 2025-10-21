First look at the new series of hit comedy Mammoth

Tony Mammoth is back!

The hit comedy about PE teacher from the 70’s getting a second chance at life, is soon to return to our screens on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer and will include a Christmas special.

Welsh comedy actor Mike Bubbins (Death Valley, The Socially Distant Sports Bar podcast) is Tony Mammoth, believed to have died in an avalanche during a school trip in 1979, attempting to restart his life after miraculously returning from the dead when his body is discovered frozen in time.

The first series drew critical and audience acclaim with its combination of innovative plot and laugh out loud comedy. Mammoth was the #4 highest-performing new comedy series across all BBC channels and platforms in 2024, based on its 28-day performance, outperforming the BBC Two Comedy primetime benchmark by +28%.

Series two sees the return of Sian Gibson (Car Share, The Power of Parker) as Tony’s daughter Mel who is thinking about a career change. Joel Davison as Mel’s son Theo who celebrates a milestone birthday, Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) as Mammoth’s long-suffering best friend Roger who takes on a new role as Tony’s fitness trainer, and John Weldon (The Tuckers) as Headteacher Mr Cowley.

Joining the cast for series two are Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats, Starstruck) as Mel’s new love interest Michael and Dylan Malyn (To Kill a Mockingbird, Lost Boys and Fairies) as Nathan, Mel’s nephew, and new boss.

Mammoth’s title music is composed by Mike Post, famous for the theme music for many classic TV shows including The Rockford Files, The A-Team, Magnum P.I. and Hill Street Blues.

Mammoth (4×30) is a BBC Studios Comedy production for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, created by and starring Mike Bubbins and co-written with Paul Doolan and Luke Mason. It was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning, BBC Cymru Wales. Executive Producers are Steven Canny and Josh Cole. The series is produced by Luke Mason and directed by Akaash Meeda. BBC Commissioning Editors are Seb Barwell and Paul Forde. BBC Studios is handling global sales.