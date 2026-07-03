First look at Wales-filmed psychological thriller featuring all-star cast

Nation.Cymru staff

A first look trailer and images for psychological thriller The Rapture, which was filmed in Wales have been released.

Coming soon to BBC iPlayer and BBC One, Ruth Madeley and India Amarteifio star in The Rapture which is adapted from Liz Jensen’s bestselling novel and made by Mammoth Screen, part of ITV Studios.

The five part series, filmed in Wales, is written by award-winning performance artist, playwright and screenwriter Bryony Kimmings (Last Christmas, Bogwitch) and Rebecca Manley (Berlin Noir) and directed by Eva Sigurđardóttir (Little Disasters, Domino Day) and Jennifer Perrott (Rain Dogs, Gentleman Jack).

Adapted from Liz Jensen’s bestselling novel, The Rapture is a high-stakes thriller which crackles with danger. Set in a heatwave, with protestors on the streets, forensic psychologist Gabs Fox (Madeley) starts a new job at a high-security psychiatric hospital where she meets 17-year-old Bethany Krall (India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte, The Midwich Cuckoos).

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Bethany was convicted of murdering her mother but claims she is innocent. She is estranged from her father Leonard (Sam Hazeldine – The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Slow Horses), who is the charismatic leader of an influential religious movement.

Bethany tells Gabs that she has psychic powers and can predict the future – but what will it take for Gabs to believe her? And if Bethany didn’t kill her mother, then who did?

The cast also includes Stephen Campbell Moore (The History Boys, Masters of the Air), Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education, Cobra), Siena Kelly (Black Mirror, Domino Day), Naby Dakhli (House of David, Messiah), Richard Elis (The Pact, Creisis), Dean Rehman (The Kite Runner, Until I Kill You), Robert Rhodes (28 Years Later, House of the Dragon) and Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella).

The Rapture is a Mammoth Screen production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Series produced by Betsan Morris Evans and Joanna Crow. Mammoth’s creative director Rebecca Keane has overseen the development of the series. The executive producers are Rebecca Durbin, Tom Leggett, Ruth Madeley and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen. Danielle Scott-Haughton was the executive producer for the BBC.

The Rapture received support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales and will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.