First look images and guest stars revealed for Death Valley Series 2

First look pictures have been released for the highly-anticipated second series of Death Valley, the BBC’s record-breaking comedy-crime series starring Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth.

Made by BBC Studios Comedy the series will air on Sunday, May 17 at 8.15 pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The unlikely crime solving duo make a welcome return as retired actor John Chapel and disarming Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan, alongside regular cast Alexandria Riley (Helen Baxter), Steffan Rhodri (DCI Barry Clarke), Melanie Walters (Yvonne Mallowan) and Rithvik Andugula (DC Evan Chaudhry).

Set and filmed in Wales, the series broke records on its launch with the biggest overnight audience for a new scripted show in five years; the series averaged a strong 4.6 million average across 28 days. For Welsh audiences, Death Valley was the number one comedy across all channels and platforms in 2025.

Series two picks up a few months after the events of series one, Janie has been promoted to Detective Inspector and is busier than ever, with paperwork stacking up quicker than she can clear it. To make matters worse, she’s been ignoring John since finding out he’s been dating her mum. Janie’s hand is forced after a murder in a Community Payback group when DCI Barry Clarke forces her to bring John Chapel in as the department’s consultant.

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Series two sees John reluctantly re-enter the world of acting, on the set of an epic Welsh fantasy TV series, when the pair are called to investigate a murder. Will this foray into his old thespian passion ignite something once forgotten in John? One thing is certain, whether investigating a murder in a coastal fishing village, a sustainable commune or the competitive world of rugby, John and Janie will continue to bring justice to mid-Wales.

Guest artists featured across the series include Jane Horrocks (Here We Go, Chicken Run), Hammed Animashaun (Black Ops, SNL UK), Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve, Bodies), Roisin Conaty (After Life, Last one Laughing), Mark Lewis Jones (Chernobyl, Baby Reindeer, Outlander), Jim Howick (Ghosts, Here we Go), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, Line of Duty, Sandokan), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing, The Cleaner), Lynn Hunter (Pushers & End of the Fxx World), Rhiannon Clements (Small Prophets, Pushers), Mike Bubbins (Mammoth) and Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Good Omens).

Death Valley is a BBC Studios Comedy production in association with BritBox for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Written and created by BAFTA-nominated Paul Doolan with episode writers Sian Harries, Ian Jarvis, and Nina Metivier. The series was ordered by Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales.

The commissioning editors are Seb Barwell for BBC Comedy, and Paul Forde for BBC Cymru Wales. Series two is directed by Simon Hynd and Claire Winyard, the producer is Nikki Wilson, the executive producers are Madeline Addy, Josh Cole, Paul Doolan and Timothy Spall. Additional funding support has been provided by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales and BBC Studios is handling global sales.

Death Valley series one and two have sold in over 100 international markets including Australia, North America (BritBox), Asia (Mystery Chanel, Japan and Coupang, South Korea), Europe (Cosmo, Spain and COSMOTE TV, Greece) and New Zealand (TVNZ) via a range of broadcast partnerships.

Watch Death Valley on BBC iPlayer