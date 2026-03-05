First look inside St David’s Hall as work continues ahead of reopening

Cardiff Council has issued an update on the ongoing work at St David’s Hall in Cardiff with a visit inside the national concert hall.

Last year it was announced The future of St David’s Hall has been secured after it was revealed that Academy Music Group Limited (AMG) has entered into an agreement with Cardiff Council to take over the running of and re-open the iconic concert hall.

Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas and Cabinet Member for Culture, Cllr Jennifer Burke visited the venue to hear about the progress being made by Academy Music Group to repair the historic venue’s roof and return it to its place at the heart of Wales’s cultural scene.

Cllr Huw Thomas added: It was wonderful to be back inside St David’s Hall. I’ve played on that stage many times. Great to see scaffolding over the organ protracting it, work on the roof underway and plans in place to upgrade the backstage facilities as well.

We all know what an important venue this is for Cardiff and it’s great to see progress being made so they can reopen as soon as possible.

Once reopened, St David’s Hall will host an eclectic programme of events, developing and supporting the venue’s renowned classical programme and community focus, alongside contemporary shows.

The agreement with AMG will safeguard the future of the venue, preserving the National Concert Hall of Wales as a centrepiece of Cardiff's cultural fabric and securing its legacy as a world-class music venue.

“Cardiff is a vibrant city with a thriving music and arts scene, and we’re delighted to be returning one of its most integral venues to the forefront of its cultural community”, said Liam Boylan, CEO, Academy Music Group.

“Academy Music Group has a long history of investing in culturally important buildings and ensuring that they remain open and flourish for future generations to enjoy. St David’s Hall sets a benchmark standard for concert halls globally, and we’re thrilled to be able to ensure it continues to deliver outstanding entertainment for many years to come.”

As part of the agreement, at least 60 days within the Hall’s peak event calendar will be available to host key classical events, with an additional 20 days of classical programming outside of that. A further 10 days every other year will be provided to host the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World event at the Hall.

Renowned concert pianist Charles Owen has personally selected three new Steinway grand pianos for the Hall, purchased by Cardiff Council to support the future of its classical music programme. Their care – along with the Hall’s historic organ and other key instruments – will now be entrusted to AMG as the new guardians of the venue.

Further recognising its importance to the city’s cultural environment, AMG are also entering a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading classical music organisations in Cardiff. This agreement will ensure the continuation of community and education programming, preserving and developing the Hall’s vital role in the city’s cultural life.

Following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in the venue, AMG are investing substantially in remedial works, including the installation of a new roof, as well as new stalls seating in the auditorium to allow for varied show formats. Extensive testing and consultation with Sandy Brown, the acoustic consultants who advised the original design of St David’s Hall, have confirmed that all works will uphold the venue’s acclaimed acoustic qualities.