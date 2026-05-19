First look revealed of chilling new horror shooting in Wales

A first look has been revealed at a new horror film starring Eliza Scanlen and Essie Davies, now filming in Wales. Unspeakable, a horror feature from filmmaker Corinna Faith, is backed by Ffilm Cymru with funding from the Welsh Government through Creative Wales.

The story centres on a young mother who is struggling to connect with her newborn baby, but is too ashamed and exhausted to seek help.

She is subsequently stalked by a creature drawn to mothers in distress, sparking a battle with the ancient, supernatural force.

Joining the cast comprising Australian actresses Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Essie Davies (The Babadook), are Susannah Doyle, Sky Yang, and Nicholas Kwoon-Kit Lo Wang. Director Corinna Faith previously worked on The Power, another horror, set in 1974 during electricity rationing.

Speaking to Film Maker Magazine after The Power’s release, Corinna, who had worked for 16 years in television, as well as creating documentary and fiction shorts, revealed she “wasn’t very happy in factual TV in the end”, and thanks to a BAFTA nomination was able to make the move to feature films.