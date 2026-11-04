First look: Rob Brydon transforms into King Herod for West End’s Jesus Christ Superstar

Amelia Jones

The first images of actor and comedian Rob Brydon as King Herod have been revealed ahead of his West End debut in Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Gavin & Stacey star will play King Herod for one week when the production transfers to Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Brydon will appear in the role from November 2 to 7, 2026, joining a rotating line-up of guest stars taking on the part of Herod during the show’s 12-week run.

The production will also feature musician Sam Ryder as Jesus, reprising the role following the show’s summer season at the London Palladium. Desmonda Cathabel will play Mary Magdalene, with David Thaxton as Pontius Pilate, Bob Harms as Caiaphas, Matty J as Annas and Phil King as Peter.

The pictures come after images surfaced of American actor Matt Bomer left a sweet message for Brydon in his dressing room after ending his run as Herod on 31 October. It read: “Rob, Welcome to the King’s Den, you’re going to be brilliant! Have fun, Matt Bomer.”

Brydon is one of Wales’ best-known comedy performers, having become a household name through his role as Bryn West in the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey. He has also hosted Would I Lie to You? since 2009 and is known for his work as an impressionist, presenter and actor.

The actor trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama before beginning his career in radio and voiceover work. He was appointed an MBE in 2013 for services to comedy and broadcasting.

Jesus Christ Superstar is directed by Tim Sheader, with choreography by Drew McOnie and design by Tom Scutt. The production reunites the creative team behind the acclaimed 2016 staging.

Brydon’s appearance as King Herod will be limited to the November 2 to 7 performances, making his week-long stint a particularly short but highly anticipated addition to the show’s West End run.

You can see more about his run on the production’s social media here. You can book tickets here.