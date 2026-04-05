First Made in Sherman production of 2026 explores trauma and forgiveness

A new play from award-winning Welsh poet Connor Allen will explore personal and generational trauma, and forgiving the mistakes of youth.

Forgiveness of a Monster, produced by and performed at Sherman Theatre, is an autobiographical look at how Connor learned to love the man he has become.

Originally from Newport, Connor is the former Children’s Laureate of Wales (2021–2023) and has worked as a performer with some of Wales’ leading creative organisations. His television credits include The Outsiders, The Rapture and Casualty.

Connor’s work, which has been featured during his memberships at BBC Welsh Voices, Welsh Royal Court Writers Group and Hay Festival’s Writers at Work, explores themes of identity, masculinity, love, and grief. His poetry collections Dominoes and Miracles were published in 2023.

He explained: “Forgiveness of a Monster brings together a journey of growth and empathy that I’ve been on over the past few years. People say you don’t always realise you’ve been on a journey until you pause, look back and see all the footprints that led you to where you are now.

“Forgiveness is me sharing some of those footprints as I follow on from the success of my first autobiographical show.

“Everything I create is an attempt to get closer to the root of the human condition and Forgiveness is another step in that pursuit. Another chapter in my library of work.

“As a child of two cultures and two worlds, I grew up existing in a grey area, never quite feeling black enough or white enough. This show is part of the journey of making peace with that… of understanding my own story and the story of those who created me.”

Connor has been a long-standing mentor for the Sherman’s Introduction to Playwriting programme, and in 2023 he joined the Sherman’s Explode development programme, helping established writers create work for bigger audiences and larger spaces.

It was during Explode that, with the help of seed commissions, dramaturgical input and research and development space, Connor created Forgiveness of a Monster.

The play marks his first full-scale production at the Sherman; and the first Made in Sherman production of 2026.

Julia Barry, Chief Executive at Sherman Theatre, said: “Connor has not only been a part of the Sherman family for many years – including as an actor and even a staff member – but he’s also a significant voice in Wales’ cultural scene; a huge talent on paper, on stage and screen and in person, and with an extraordinary personal story to tell.

“It is an absolute delight to share this powerful new play of his with our audiences.”

Forgiveness of a Monster, which will star Connor and Mya Fox-Scott, reunites the playwright with composer and sound designer Oraine Johnson.

Oraine, who stars in the play, produced the music for Connor’s first autobiographical work, The Making of a Monster, which was produced by Wales Millennium Centre in 2022.

Forgiveness of a Monster’s soundtrack combines hip hop, soul, R&B and reggae; performed live by the cast. Joining Connor and Oraine in the creative team are director Tonia Daley-Campbell and designer Ebrahim Nazier.

Forgiveness of a Monster will play at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff from 8 to 23 May 2026. Tickets are available now.