First speakers announced alongside £3k pitch competition for Wales Screen Summit 2025

The manager of Europe’s most popular Youtube collective is set to appear alongside a list of media industry leaders at the Wales Screen Summit 2025.

Jordan Schwarzenberger, manager of The Sidemen group with more than 244 million cross-channel followers and the third most searched term on Youtube globally in 2023, will appear at the screen industry conference next month. Jordan is co-founder of management company Arcade Media, named in the Forbes 30u30, a member of Downing Street’s SME Council and an investor in multiple start-ups.

Wales Screen Summit, the premier event for the film and television industry in Wales, will take place at The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff, on October 7 and 8, with opportunities to hear from leading professionals shaping the growth of the industry. The summit has received the support of the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

“Pivotal period”

Welsh presenter and journalist Steffan Powell, known for his work across BBC Radio 1, Radio 5 Live, S4C, and BBC television, including Doctor Who: Unleashed and X-Ray, will host the two-day conference. As a senior journalist, Steffan has interviewed everyone from political leaders to film and television stars, reporting from across the world, and served as the BBC’s first gaming and culture correspondent.

“I’m really excited to be hosting the Wales Screen Summit this year at such a pivotal period for the creative industries,” Steffan said.

“It’s a chance to get in a room with people who make stuff we all love to watch, as well as the people who make big commissioning decisions, and get a sense of what the future holds.”

Alongside speakers, panels, and networking opportunities, the 2025 summit will introduce a pitching competition to bring a format idea to life with Hansh and the S4C team. Hansh at the Wales Screen Summit will be looking for series ideas that showcase exceptional young people from Wales. Whether documentary, comedic, character-led, reality, or hybrid – the panel is looking for ideas that cut through and speak directly to Gen Z audiences. The winning pitch will receive a £3,000 development grant.

Welsh talent

Guto Rhun, S4C’s Young Audiences Commissioner, said: “Hansh is proud to be a launchpad for the next generation of Welsh talent. We’re opening the door to creators with bold ideas and fresh formats that speak directly to young audiences in Wales and beyond.

This is a fantastic opportunity to shape content that showcases the diversity, ambition, and brilliance of young people in Wales today.”

The conference will feature a diverse range of panels and sessions touching on the current state of screen industries in Wales as well as looking to the future of the sector in an AI-powered, digitally transformed world. Among them, consultant Jason Yates will lead a demonstration exploring the role of generative AI in accelerating the TV and film development pipeline. Welsh illustrator Harry

Hambley will take part in a fireside chat with head of digital at Boom Cymru Cai Morgan, discussing his rise to social media success with his character ‘Bean’ and experience successfully licensing his IP.

Emyr Afan OBE, founder of the Wales Screen Summit, said: “This year’s Wales Screen Summit comes at a time when our industry has never felt more challenging. Indies and creatives in particular are under pressure to take stock, rethink priorities, and find new ways to move forward.

“That’s exactly why we’ve brought together such an impressive mix of industry leaders and homegrown talent: to share insights, spark ideas, and give the sector the confidence it needs to navigate what’s ahead.

“The summit is designed to give them that space – and crucially, the access – to speak directly with the people who can make a difference. Not just commissioners, but distributors, brands, and the new players who are changing how shows get made and seen.

It’s about being honest about where we are but also ambitious about where we can go.”

Further programme details will be released in the coming weeks. Tickets are now on sale at walesscreensummit.com