First teaser released for gripping new Anthony Hopkins thriller

Nation.Cymru Staff

A trailer has been released for the new Guy Ritchie action thriller starring Welsh acting legend Sir Anthony Hopkins alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike.

Wife and Dog is the newest film from Black Bear Pictures, written and directed by Guy Ritchie, scheduled for release in February 2027.

Black Bear posted the first teaser trailer to their Instagram on 18 September 2026 featuring the ensemble cast, which also includes Cosmo Jarvis, James Norton, Paddy Considine, and Pip Torrens, with narration from Sir Anthony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACK BEAR (@blackbearpics)

Variety reported in May 2024 that, though plot details had not yet been made public, the film appeared to ” return to the colourful, back-stabbing world of British aristocracy” that Guy Ritchie took on in The Gentleman.

An official synopsis for Wife and Dog confirms that the film will centre around the wealthy Fairbank family’s succession battle which descends into betrayal and murder, fuelled by “relentless greed”.

Hopkins will play the family patriarch, who in the trailer relays to his daughter, played by Rosamund Pike, the story of a man who gets stuck in a pit and, failing to get out, digs down far enough to reach hell where “he found me”.

The film will be Ritchie’s 18th feature and continues a prolific period for the director, following films including Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Covenant and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

In comparison, Sir Anthony has had a relatively quiet period recently in a career spanning more than 130 film and television roles, but has several projects upcoming.

These include A Visit to Grandpa’s, based on the short story by Dylan Thomas and starring fellow Welsh actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as Eyes in the Trees, a sci-fi horror reimagining of H.G. Wells’ novel The Island of Dr. Moreau.

2026 has also seen Sir Anthony achieve success in a different realm, following the release of his album Life is a Dream, which went to No. 1 on the UK’s Official Classical Chart.

For further updates, follow Black Bear Pictures on Instagram here.

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