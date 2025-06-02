First trailer for Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea released

Following on from the epic season two finale of Doctor Who, viewers were treated to a first look at the next chapter in the Whoniverse, The War Between The Land And The Sea, with new character imagery released of Russell Tovey as Barclay and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt.

The five-part series also stars previously announced cast members Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, Ruth Madeley, Colin McFarlane, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, and Vincent Franklin. Additional guest stars who can be spotted in the trailer are Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war.

Russell T Davies, Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer says: “The excitement is beginning to build, as the Whoniverse expands. I can’t wait for people to see this magnificent cast in such a powerful, vital, epic story. Look to the seas!”

The series is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television, and will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and exclusively on Disney+ outside of the UK (where available).

The series was created by Doctor Who Showrunner and Executive Producer Russell T Davies, who has written the series with Executive Producer Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches, The Pact, Doctor Who).

In addition to Russell T Davies and Pete McTighe, Executive Producers for Bad Wolf are Joel Collins, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner & Phil Collinson.

The series is directed by Dylan Holmes Williams.

