First trailer released for emotional new drama starring Rhys Ifans and Laura Linney

Nation.Cymru staff

The BBC has released the official trailer for Onwards and Sideways, featuring Welsh star Rhys Ifans and Hollywood actress Laura Linney.

The moving new feature-length drama, coming to cinemas, BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year, stars BAFTA award winner Rhys Ifans (Inheritance, House of the Dragon) and three-time Oscar-nominee, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Laura Linney (Ozark, Love Actually).

Onwards and Sideways is the emotional and surprisingly funny story of two people with lots in common – a great sense of humour, a love of adventure, and an unexpected diagnosis of Parkinson’s.

Tony (Ifans) is deputy headteacher of a primary school. Emma (Linney) is a musician and composer, and a single mother of two daughters. Neither knows the other, until a startling encounter changes the course of their lives. On the same morning, they are both confronted with a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease.

Onwards and Sideways is their story – a friendship which unfolds unexpectedly. A story of humour, courage, music, movement and the transformative power of human connection. Challenging assumptions, the film celebrates the capacity to find joy, freedom and hope, even in life’s most difficult moments.

Joining Rhys and Laura are Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Sherwood) as Tony’s sister Liz, and Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power) as Professor Ridge.

The feature-length drama is written by Paul Mayhew-Archer (The Vicar of Dibley, Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot, and co-host of the award-winning Parkinson’s podcast Movers and Shakers), and is directed by Oscar nominee John Madden (Shakespeare in Love, Operation Mincemeat, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) who continues his long-term collaboration with the multiple Oscar nominated composer, Thomas Newman.

Writer Paul Mayhew-Archer said: “In 2011 when I was 58 years old, I was told I had Parkinson’s. It’s incurable and it makes many of the things I do – walking, talking, smiling – increasingly difficult. But though I have reasons to hate Parkinson’s it has also brought me opportunities I wouldn’t have missed for the world. The latest of these is the chance to work with the brilliant director John Madden and wonderful actors on bringing this story to life. So, thank you Parkinson’s. My fingers may fumble, my mouth may mumble and each step I take may result in a stumble. But I cannot grumble.”

Onwards and Sideways is produced by Hilary Bevan Jones and John Gore. The executive producers are Hilary Strong, Francis Hopkinson, Paul Mayhew-Archer, Ellie Wood, Helen Flint, Rhys Ifans, and John Madden with Lucy Richer for the BBC. Alfie Johnson is co-producer.

Onwards and Sideways will be released in UK cinemas from November 6 by Icon Film Distribution and shown on BBC iPlayer and BBC One later in the year

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