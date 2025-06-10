First wave of artists announced for Other Voices Festival

Other Voices Cardigan returns this autumn, bringing another exciting weekend of music, story and song to venues throughout the historic town of Cardigan, with the first artists to be taking part revealed today.

This year’s Trail spans more than ten unique venues across town – from pubs and chapels, newly repurposed spaces and many returning favourites – promising yet another unforgettable weekend of live music and buzzing energy.

Today, the first wave of artists for the 2025 Music Trail is revealed – a selection of artists spanning genres and sounds from Ireland and Wales.

With many more to be announced, the first wave of artists announced includes:

Baby Brave / Bruna Garcia / Curtisy / Daithí / Danielle Lewis / David Murphy / Ellie O’Neill / God Knows / Gwen Siôn / Joshua Burnside / Kidsmoke / Makeshift Art Bar / Molly Palmer / Morn / Qbanaa / Roís / Salamay / Séamus & Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta / Siula / Still Blue / Taff Rapids / Talulah / Tessio / The Factory Set / Tokomololo / Tramp / Wrkhouse

Plus changes to St Mary’s Church Entry for 2025, and First Church Acts to be Announced Soon!

Intimate conversations

As always, St Mary’s Church will host a series of one-of-a-kind, intimate headline performances broadcast live to the world for free via the Other Voices YouTube channel, and streamed to a cinema screen in Mwldan so everyone can share in the experience.

New for 2025, all festival wristband holders will have the opportunity to attend St Mary’s Church performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each artist will have a designated slot, with the Church cleared between sets to give as many people as possible the chance to attend. No separate tickets are needed – just join the queue for the artists you’d like to see and experience the magic inside St Mary’s.

The Clebran sessions return for 2025, with powerful conversations, thought-provoking interviews and fresh ideas that explore the issues shaping our world today. The full Clebran programme will be revealed soon – keep an eye out.

And following the success of last year, Clebran on the Trail also returns, bringing intimate conversations with this year’s performers to venues across town.

Advance wristbands are available now for just £40, granting access to all Music Trail performances, Clebran sessions and Church performances (subject to capacity). From 1st July, the price will rise to £65. Get yours now at othervoices.ie and join us for another wonderful weekend in Cardigan!

Celtic links

Philip King, founder of Other Voices, says: “We always look forward to bringing Other Voices to Aberteifi/Cardigan and our 2025 programme will highlight the abundant and diverse range of brilliant new music that is flowing out of Ireland and Wales today.

“This year’s Clebran series of trilingual conversations will look at big picture issues through the lens of the local, with a perspective that reflects the shared as well as the many distinct identities in Ireland and Wales that we celebrate here through our languages and music.

“With our partners at Mwldan and Triongl, we are grateful for the opportunity to play our part in deepening and strengthening our Ireland-Wales connections as envisaged by our two Governments in the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan 2021-25. We look forward to seeing Other Voices/Lleisiau Eraill continuing to grow and flourish in the coming years.”

Dilwyn Davies, CEO of Mwldan, says: “We’re utterly delighted to be able to bring the fifth physical edition of Other Voices to Aberteifi in 2025.

“Year on year, we’ve seen fantastic growth in audience numbers as the word has spread about what a special festival experience this is.

“We’re ready to welcome audiences and artists from Ireland, Wales and elsewhere to our gorgeous small town on the westerly edge of Wales to create and share some unforgettable magic. We’re also deeply indebted to our funders for supporting this fantastic event.”

Other Voices Cardigan is produced by South Wind Blows in partnership with Mwldan and Triongl, with support from the Welsh Government, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Ceredigion County Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and BBC Cymru Wales. Other Voices Cardigan will be filmed for future television broadcast on BBC Cymru Wales and RTÉ, and on BBC iPlayer and RTÉ Player.

Stay tuned for more acts and programme details coming soon.

Find out more at www.othervoices.ie

