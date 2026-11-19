Mark Mansfield

Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Han Solo spoke Welsh on the big screen in Cardiff as the first Welsh-language version of the original Star Wars film received a red carpet screening ahead of its Christmas Day broadcast.

Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd brings together a Welsh voice cast led by Matthew Rhys as Han Solo, Rhys Ifans as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Princess Leia. Osian Morgan voices Luke Skywalker, while Mark Lewis Jones, who has previously appeared in Star Wars, takes on the role of Darth Vader.

The screening on 19 November comes as the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope, approaches its 50th anniversary. The Welsh-language version will air across S4C’s platforms on 25 December.

For Lynwen Brennan, the Welsh-born co-president of Lucasfilm, part of the pleasure of the Cardiff screening was watching how the audience responded to familiar scenes when the characters spoke Welsh.

“As someone who was born and raised in Wales, seeing the audience reaction to iconic Star Wars moments retold in the Welsh language was a moment of great pride, and whether people are watching for the first time or the hundredth time, I have no doubt that families right across the country will share that feeling when they tune in to S4C on Christmas Day.”

Lucasfilm and Disney produced the Welsh version in partnership with S4C and the Welsh Government through Creative Wales. Ellyn Stern directed the dub, with Michael Kohn, Lucasfilm’s director of distribution operations, as producer.



The cast also includes Llyr Ifans as C-3PO, Nia Roberts and Ioan Hefin as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen, and Richard Harrington as Grand Moff Tarkin. Owain Arthur and Rhodri Meilir voice rebel pilots Red Leader and Gold Leader.

S4C chief executive Geraint Evans said the prospect of Welsh-speaking children hearing Luke and Leia speak their own language for the first time mattered most to him. He said the film showed “that Welsh can tell any story, even those set in a galaxy far, far away”.

Poster

Cardiff illustrator Matt Needle designed a limited-edition poster for the screening, drawing on a childhood memory of seeing Star Wars at a cinema in Aberystwyth. He combined a modern poster design with a vintage style to reflect the film’s place in cinema history.

“I remember being excited to go and watch Star Wars at a cinema in Aberystwyth in the summer of 1999,” he said. “This was my first big screen viewing of a Star Wars movie and I’ve always remembered it fondly, and I love how it links back to Wales as a core memory for me.”