Five days to go until Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025

Port Talbot is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors to beautiful Margam Park next week, to enjoy and to compete at Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025 (26-31 May).

Following the final rounds of the Urdd’s Composing and Creating Competitions (homework), the organisation is proud to announce a record-breaking 119,593 registrations to compete in this year’s festival, which also includes a significant rise (of 42%) in the number of young Welsh learners compared to last year.

Organisers have also confirmed details for the shuttle bus service running between Port Talbot (Parkway) train station to the Eisteddfod Maes throughout the week. The service is free to the public, running between 06:30 and 21:56 or 23:26 (depending on which day).

Thanks to a £200,000 support package from the Welsh Government, lower income families can access the Maes for free once again this year.

Opportunities

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “Eisteddfod yr Urdd is for all. Seeing more young people and more Welsh learners than ever choosing to take part this year proves that the Eisteddfod is meeting the needs and the interests of the young people of Wales, providing them with valuable opportunities to experience activities and opportunities to build their self-confidence through the medium of Welsh.

“A huge thank you in advance to the hundreds of volunteers helping us at the festival next week.”

As well as competitors, local talent and celebrities be visiting the Eisteddfod, including the festival’s President Jeremy Miles MS, and five Presidents of the Day: actor Steffan Rhodri, famous for his role as ‘Dave Coaches’ in Gavin and Stacey, presenters and sports stars Lowri Morgan and Sarra Elgan, entrepreneur Emyr Afan from Afanti and singer and TikTok star Bronwen Lewis, who also performed the Eisteddfod’s Welcome Song alongside Huw Chiswell.

Triban Festival continues on the maes over the weekend (30-31 May). Friday night will be a tribute to Welsh musician and performer Dewi Pws, with artists including Mei Gwynedd and band, Dadleoli, Taran, local schools and more.

Saturday will be an evening with Huw Chiswell, Bronwen Lewis, Aleighcia Scott and other popular artists.

The Urdd and the local Council acknowledges the incredible work and dedication of local residents who have worked tirelessly over the past three years to raise money for the event.

Neath Port Talbot Councillor and Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing said: “As we eagerly anticipate the National Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025, I am delighted to welcome this prestigious event to our beautiful county.

“The record-breaking number of registrations and the increase in young Welsh learners highlight the festival’s growing impact and importance. We are proud to host such a vibrant celebration of Welsh culture and arts at Margam Country Park.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in organising this event and look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to experience the best of Neath Port Talbot.”

Live broadcasts on S4C and BBC Radio Cymru

For those unable to attend this year, S4C will be broadcasting the competitions from the Red, White and Green pavilions from 8.00am every day and they will be streamed on Clic.

For the first time, it will also be possible to look back on the streams and re-watch competitions, by watching Clic on desktop devices. The streams will be available for a period of 3 days after the competitions have taken place and it will be possible to ‘spool’ the stream by watching on a computer or laptop. This will be available from the ‘Our picks’ section at the top of the Clic home page.

S4C’s live daily programmes will be hosted by Trystan Ellis Morris and Heledd Cynwal between 10.30am and 6.30pm and a highlights programme will air every night at 8.00pm. These programmes will be available on demand on Clic and BBC iPlayer with English subtitles.

BBC Radio Cymru and the Ifan Evans programme will be broadcasting daily live radio shows on the Maes between 2pm and 5pm, with Jac Northfield joining in. All winners will also be featured across the station and BBC Cymru Fyw will share the latest daily news and stories online.

The main daily ceremonies will take place in the white pavilion at 2pm: Monday, Chief Artist and Art Medal; Tuesday, the Drama Medal; Wednesday, Welsh Learners Medal and the Bobi Jones Medal; Thursday, the Chairing; Friday, the Crowning; Saturday, Main Composer Medal.

