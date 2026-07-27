Five life-sized sculptures of Welsh women appear outside Cardiff train station

Nation.Cymru staff

Visitors passing through the Welsh capital can take a seat alongside five iconic women from Welsh history and mythology who helped shape Wales, thanks to a series of life-sized sculptures which have appeared in the heart of the city.

Commissioned by Cadw and created by Cardiff-based company See What We Can Make, the ‘Women Through the Ages’ installation brings together five women whose unique stories span Welsh mythology, medieval Wales, industrial heritage and folklore.

Positioned on benches throughout Cardiff Central Square, the sculptures invite people to sit alongside them, capture a photograph and discover more about their unique stories, offering a fresh and engaging way to connect with Wales’ past in the heart of a modern public space.

While many of the country’s best-known stories centre on kings, princes and battles, Wales has also been shaped by women whose courage, resilience, leadership and determination left an enduring mark on the nation.

The Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said:”History isn’t only shaped by the people whose names appear in textbooks. It’s also shaped by the people whose experiences are less often told. The stories we choose to share help define how we understand Wales today.

“These sculptures celebrate women whose lives, experiences and achievements form an important part of our shared heritage, but whose contributions are not always as widely recognised today.

“By bringing these figures into public spaces, we’re creating an engaging and accessible way for new audiences to connect with history, sparking curiosity and encouraging conversations about the many people who have shaped Wales through the centuries.

“Each figure relates to a Cadw monument, and they will travel to their respective ‘homes’ later this summer where people can explore, learn more about these women’s stories and imagine how life may have been for them”.

Visitors can meet five women whose lives, legacies and experiences span centuries of Welsh history, each with a unique connection to a Cadw location where they can discover more about the places where Welsh history unfolded.

The historical figures depicted in sculptures are:

Branwen ferch Llŷr (Castell Harlech)

A legendary Welsh princess whose story is one of loss, resilience and hope. Her sculpture features the starling that carried a message across the sea to Wales when she was isolated in Ireland, becoming a symbol of hope during her darkest days.

Margaret Thomas (Blaenafon Ironworks)

A 15-year-old girl who worked in the underground levels of Blaenafon Ironworks. Barefoot and often wading through mud and water, she spent long days pushing trams in harsh conditions, shining a light on the harsh realities faced by young workers whose labour helped power Wales’ industrial growth.

Gwladys ferch Dafydd Gam (Raglan Castle)

A prominent noblewoman remembered for her strength, loyalty and influence. Her sculpture invites visitors to join her in a celebratory fist bump, symbolising the enduring impact of her legacy.

Gwenllian ferch Gruffudd (Kidwelly Castle)

A powerful symbol of Welsh resistance who led forces against Norman invasion. Her story honours courage, sacrifice and an unwavering determination to defend her land and people.

Santes Dwynwen (Beaumaris Castle)

Wales’ patron saint of lovers. Visitors are invited to complete a heart-shaped gesture alongside her sculpture, celebrating togetherness, friendship and the connections that unite people across generations.

Following their appearance in Cardiff Central Square from 27–29 July, the sculptures will move to their respective Cadw locations from August.

In addition to the installation, there are over 70 upcoming events at Cadw locations across Wales during the summer months, helping make history accessible to all interests and ages.

Visit the Cadw website to find out more.

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