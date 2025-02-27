Five lives changed by a weekend retreat

In a world where stress, unhealthy habits, and self-doubt have become commonplace, five individuals recently embarked on a series of seven weekend retreats designed to challenge their physical and mental boundaries. Little did they know, the experience would be nothing short of life changing.

The final episode of Tŷ Ffit was aired on S4C on 25 February where we saw how the weekend retreats with the help of four specialists and five mentors, had transformed all five who entered. Lisa Gwilym was the presenter in what was a very emotional and inspirational programme. Speaking with Lisa in front of friends and family at the end of the series, one of the clients, Sharon Jones, 59, from Groeslon near Caernarfon, said: “I’m doing things that I used to be afraid doing; I’m conquering stuff and can overcome obstacles. And this in only seven weeks, it’s bonkers. I’m so happy, I’ve got Sharon back, I’ve got me back.” Sharon’s husband, John, also got very emotional telling the studio audience: “I’m so proud that she’s done this, it’s the best thing that has happened to her. And that Sharon says that she wants to carry on doing this, it’s the best thing that she’s done. I’m happy and proud. I want to re-marry her now.”

Change

The participants arrived at the retreat from all parts of Wales with varying levels of doubt and uncertainty. What they all had in common was a shared desire for change—whether it was to feel better about themselves, improve their health, or regain a sense of happiness and fulfilment. Guided by a team of experts, including a nutritionist, a counsellor, a fitness trainer, and a doctor, these five people were given the tools to transform not only their bodies but their minds as well. Over the course of the retreats, they took part in mindful meditation sessions, nutrition workshops, fitness challenges, and emotional counselling. Alongside these experts, each participant had their own personal mentor — people who inspired them to push past their limits and hold on to hope, which included rugby legend Shane Williams and Paralympian Aled Davies.

Initial reluctance

Becky Richards, 39, from Ammanford, initially came to the retreat with reluctance. She joked expecting the weekend to feel like a “jail sentence”! However, as the days unfolded, Becky’s attitude and outlook shifted dramatically. “I never thought I’d say this, but the group has saved me,” she remarked with tears in her eyes. “I am absolutely gobsmacked by how much I’ve changed. It’s incredible.” The transformation wasn’t just emotional. All five participants saw tangible physical improvements. Each one lost weight, and their fitness levels significantly improved. The programme’s combination of personalized fitness routines and expert nutrition advice allowed them to adopt healthier eating habits and incorporate exercise into their lives in a sustainable way. The exact healthy lifestyle Tŷ Ffit programme is available for everyone to follow at home as well: www.s4c.cymru/tyffit One of the experts, Dr Sherif Khalifa was in high praise for all who had taken part, saying “You did this. Without any medication, it was all down to you.” Mentally, the changes were just as profound. The regular counselling sessions gave them the tools to address past emotional scars, break negative patterns, and cultivate a more positive, resilient mindset. With each passing day, the group became closer, finding support not only from the professionals but from each other. By the end of the retreat, the word “amazing” was heard time and time again from every participant. The experience didn’t just enhance their physical health—it had also sparked a mental and emotional renewal that would stay with them for years to come. Now, more confident and self-assured, the five – Sharon, Dylan, Becky, Gwawr and Arwel are leaving the retreat with a deep sense of pride and optimism. What started as a weekend of uncertainty and doubt ended as a journey of empowerment and growth. Their newfound strength, both physically and mentally, is proof that transformation is possible for anyone willing to take that first step towards change. Stream Tŷ Ffit on S4C Clic.

