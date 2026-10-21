Five Welsh restaurants earn global recognition for outstanding food

Amelia Jones

Five Welsh restaurants have been named among the world’s best in the 2026 La Liste rankings.

The list includes restaurants in Pembrokeshire, Monmouthshire, the Vale of Glamorgan, Anglesey and near Machynlleth.

The annual list draws on information from more than 1,100 sources, including restaurant guides, professional critics, international publications and customer reviews, to assess dining establishments around the world.

The Welsh restaurants recognised this year are Annwn in Narberth, Ynyshir near Machynlleth, The Whitebrook in Monmouthshire, Home in Penarth and Sosban and the Old Butchers on Anglesey.

Several of the venues have also earned recognition from the Michelin Guide. The Whitebrook, Home and Sosban and the Old Butchers each hold one Michelin star, while Annwn has received a Michelin Green Star for its commitment to sustainable cooking.

Annwn, Pembrokeshire

Based in the Pembrokeshire market town of Narberth, Annwn has developed a distinctive approach to fine dining by drawing inspiration from the Welsh landscape. Its seasonal tasting menus feature locally sourced produce alongside foraged plants, wild herbs and ingredients gathered from the surrounding countryside and coastline.

The restaurant places sustainability and Welsh food heritage at the heart of its cooking, with dishes designed to reflect the changing seasons and the diversity of local ingredients. Diners can watch the team prepare their meals in an open-kitchen setting, with courses often accompanied by stories about the produce and its origins.

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

Ynyshir has achieved particular distinction as Wales’ only two-Michelin-star restaurant. Known for its elaborate dining experience, the restaurant offers an extensive menu priced at £450 per person, excluding VAT, with dishes chosen by the kitchen rather than selected individually by guests.

Located in the countryside near Machynlleth, Ynyshir has earned an international reputation for its bold approach to fine dining. Led by chef-owner Gareth Ward, the restaurant combines Welsh produce with Japanese influences and ingredients sourced from around the world, creating a tasting experience that moves well beyond conventional restaurant cooking.

Rather than offering a traditional à la carte menu, Ynyshir serves around 30 courses, with dishes ranging from sashimi to premium Wagyu beef. The experience is accompanied by music played on vinyl, giving the restaurant an energetic atmosphere that sets it apart from more formal fine-dining establishments.

Television chef James Martin has previously praised the restaurant, describing it as the best place to eat in the world.

The Whitebrook, Monmouth

Set in a secluded wooded valley near Monmouth, The Whitebrook has built its reputation around seasonal cooking inspired by the surrounding Wye Valley. Under chef-patron Chris Harrod, the restaurant focuses on ingredients gathered from its own kitchen garden, local producers and the natural landscape, creating menus that evolve throughout the year.

Foraging plays an important role in the restaurant’s approach, with wild ingredients and seasonal produce helping to shape its distinctive dishes. The emphasis on nature extends beyond the food, with the peaceful countryside setting and on-site accommodation offering guests the opportunity to turn a meal into a longer stay.

The restaurant retained its Michelin Star 2026 guide for the 12th consecutive year, alongside a Michelin Green Star recognising its commitment to sustainable gastronomy. It also holds four AA Rosettes.

Home, Penarth

In Penarth, Home has built its reputation on combining ambitious cooking with the warmth of a family-run restaurant. Chef James Sommerin works alongside his daughter Georgia, with the team creating seasonal surprise menus that make use of ingredients from local suppliers.

Rather than choosing individual dishes, guests select the number of courses and discover the menu as the meal unfolds. The intimate setting and open kitchen add a personal element to the experience, reflecting the family’s aim of making fine dining feel welcoming rather than formal.

Home’s inclusion in La Liste’s 2026 ranking adds to its recognition as one of Wales’ notable dining destinations. The restaurant also holds a Michelin star, placing it among the country’s recognised fine-dining establishments.

Sosban and the Old Butchers, Anglesey

On Anglesey, Sosban and the Old Butchers has transformed a former butcher’s shop into one of Wales’ distinctive fine-dining destinations. Located in Menai Bridge, the restaurant combines a rustic interior with creative modern cooking led by chef Stephen Stevens.

Its surprise tasting menu places north Wales ingredients at the centre of the experience, with dishes known for their bold flavours and unexpected combinations. The Michelin Guide has praised the restaurant’s inventive approach, highlighting the chef’s ability to bring together ingredients in original ways.

The building’s history remains part of its character, with Welsh slate walls and traditional details providing a distinctive backdrop to the meal. Alongside its Michelin star and four AA Rosettes, the restaurant’s inclusion in La Liste’s 2026 ranking brings further international attention to Anglesey’s food scene.

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