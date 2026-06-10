Flaghship cinema in Wales announces it is to close this month

One of the UK’s biggest cinema chains has revealed it is to close a flagship cinema in Wales.

Announcing the closure of its cinema located at Stadium Plaza in Cardiff at the end of June, Vue Cinema said it was currently consulting with staff members who the chain said were their ‘priority’.

Vue has been operating at the site next to the Principality Stadium and the River Taff for more than 20 years – first opening in May 2005 replacing what was the Ster Century cinema.

A spokesperson for Vue said: “We can confirm that our site at Stadium Plaza will be closing later this month. We are consulting with our Cardiff colleagues, who are our priority, and until this point, we will continue to provide cinemagoers in Cardiff the very best big screen experience.”

An exact closure date has yet to be confirmed, with the Cardiff site operating as usual until then.

Vue currently operates 94 cinemas throughout the UK and Ireland, encompassing over 916 screens. A vast majority of these venues are located across the UK, offering premium features like stadium seating and luxurious leather recliners.

The large Vue complex in the Welsh capital is well known for its panoramic views across the city.

With the summer blockbuster release schedule underway, the Cardiff cinema is currently showing such big hitters as Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5, Masters Of The Universe and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grugu.

Further details about the closure are expected in the coming weeks.

To see the latest movies at Vue Cardiff and to book tickets click HERE