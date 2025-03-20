Flagship Asian restaurant to open in Cardiff
Southeast Asian kitchen Banana Tree has announced it will be bringing its menu of big, bold flavours to Wales this summer as it announces a June opening in the Welsh capital.
Opening on Mill Lane at St David’s Cardiff, the restaurant and bar will be an immersive experience for guests, launching with giveaways, lunchtime offers, and bottomless bowls
The restaurant says: ‘Inviting guests to explore everything that Southeast Asian cuisine has to offer, Banana Tree’s menu of dishes inspired by travel will take your taste buds from the jungles of Borneo to paddling down the Mekong river with favourites such as katsu curry, beef rendang, pad Thai, gochujang chicken, and more.”
Banana Tree’s journey began over 30 years ago with their first restaurant in London. They now have more than 20 restaurants around the UK, with Cardiff set to be their latest.
Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: “Banana Tree is an excellent addition to our variety of restaurants here at St David’s, and the new venue will be an exciting place for guests to dine, offering not just tasty dishes but a truly unique experience.”
Tom Patrick, Marketing Director at Banana Tree, added: “We invite Cardiff and beyond to come with us as we explore Southeast Asia. We believe life is better with big flavours, and nothing says adventure like a Laksa lunch, a weekend Katsu, or a dash of Vietnamese fish sauce in your dinner.”
Let’s support independent family run restaurants instead of these multi-site private equity backed chains. Cardiff already has a fantastic restaurant called Banana at 148 North Road, Maindy, by the Talybont halls of residence. It really is excellent south east Asian food.
Alternatively, in the city centre, why not try Onja, a Tanzanian restaurant on Barrack Lane; again, fantastic food and owned by a local lady.
Support the little guys!