Flagship cinema in Wales closes its doors for the last time today

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the UK’s biggest cinema chains has confirmed that its flagship Welsh cinema will close for good today.

Vue Cinemas revealed earlier this month that it was to shut its Cardiff city centre cinema bringing an end to more than two decades in the Welsh capital.

Then no closing date was given, however today it was confirmed the cinema at Stadium Plaza was to close for the final time.

Announcing the closure of the cinema at the start of June, Vue Cinemas said it was currently consulting with staff members who the chain said were their ‘priority’.

Vue has been operating at the site next to the Principality Stadium and the River Taff for more than 20 years – first opening in May 2005 replacing what was the Ster Century cinema.

A spokesperson for Vue said: “We can confirm that our site at Stadium Plaza will be closing later this month. We are consulting with our Cardiff colleagues, who are our priority, and until this point, we will continue to provide cinemagoers in Cardiff the very best big screen experience.”

Vue currently operates 94 cinemas throughout the UK and Ireland, encompassing over 916 screens. A vast majority of these venues are located across the UK, offering premium features like stadium seating and luxurious leather recliners.

The large Vue complex in the Welsh capital is well known for its panoramic views across the city.

With the summer blockbuster release schedule underway, the Cardiff cinema was currently showing such big hitters as Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5, Masters Of The Universe and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grugu.

To see the latest movies at Vue Cardiff and to book tickets for the final showings this evening click HERE