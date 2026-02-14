Folk and jazz ‘Discovery Days’ announced for young musicians across Wales

National Youth Arts Wales (NYAW) has announced free Folk & Jazz Discovery Days will be taking place across Wales this March, offering young musicians aged 14–22 the chance to find their sound.

Designed for musicians of Grade 4 and above, the one-day workshops will provide a fun, inclusive and supportive environment to experience folk and jazz music with other musicians.

Produced by founding member of Welsh folk group Calan, Angharad Jenkins, and led by experienced tutors, the Discovery Days will introduce participants to the foundations of folk and jazz through practical workshops, group playing and creative exploration, ending the day with an informal sharing to parents and carers.

National Youth Arts Wales Folk and Jazz Producer, Angharad Jenkins, said: “These Discovery Days are all about dipping your toe into a new genre and discovering new ways of making music with others.

“We warmly welcome young classical musicians who are curious to explore new genres, as well as talented traditional players of all backgrounds and cultures who may not have followed a classical music pathway.

“Folk and jazz are incredibly welcoming, creative music styles, no matter your musical background or previous experience. Come along and try something new!”

National Youth Arts Wales would like to encourage musicians of all traditional music backgrounds to take part in the Discovery Days this March – whether your background is Welsh Folk, or any other world music tradition, these sessions will be fun for all!

The programme is delivered by National Youth Arts Wales, in partnership with National Music Service Wales and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, strengthening pathways for young people in Wales to discover development opportunities in their musical journeys.

Places are free but limited, so advance booking is required.

For dates and locations, and to sign-up, visit: www.nyaw.org.uk/whats-on