Folk rock giants celebrate 60th anniversary with tiny shows in Wales

One of the world’s greatest folk rock bands have announced a diamond anniversary tour which includes two intimate shows in Wales.

Formed in 1967, one of the music world’s most enduring outfits Fairport Convention will hit the road for an extensive 60th anniversary tour, which starts this autumn and will see them play two intimate shows in Wales.

Fairport will visit more intimate locations on this tour, welcoming a different atmosphere – one that feels more stripped-back and personal.

The folk rock legends will play two shows at the 180 capacity Acapela Studios in Pentyrch – on Tuesday 13th October, 2026 and Wednesday 14th October, 2026. Tickets are available HERE

Formed in 1967, Fairport Convention pioneered the blending of traditional and electric instruments, in turn becoming synonymous with the ‘electric-folk’ sound. Now approaching almost 60 years as a band, they continue to carry the Fairport torch forward – and on this year’s tour, the chaps look forward to revisiting highlights from their impressive back catalogue that spans 6 decades.

“Fairport is an institution, a festival, purveyors of memories, and keepers of the folk flame. But most of all they are a brilliant live band.” – Folk & Tumble.

Kicking things off at The Brewhouse in Burton-on-Trent on 6th October, the tour will take in 24 dates across the UK, before concluding at The Regal in Tenbury Wells. This year’s lineup features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals.

With their most well-known track Who Knows Where The Time Goes reaching over 34 million Spotify streams this year, Fairport are true statesmen of British music – cherished by critics, musicians and fans alike. The band have also won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’ in 2006.

“Stuffing their set with a surprising amount of new material for a vintage act, Fairport are still clearly having fun and brought the house down.” – The Guardian

Join Fairport Convention as they mark their 60th Anniversary with a landmark performance honouring six decades of musical innovation. The current lineup – Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Ric Sanders, Chris Leslie, and Dave Mattacks – will be joined by some very special guests reflecting the band’s rich and storied history.

From electrifying folk traditions to genre-defining albums, Fairport’s legacy continues to inspire generations. This celebratory concert promises a joyful reunion, timeless songs, and a tribute to the enduring spirit of British folk rock.

Fairport Convention have been entertaining music lovers for nearly 60 years. During that time, the band that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes, but one thing has remained the same – Fairport’s passion for performance.

Fairport Convention have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award, and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’. Their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts.

The band features founding member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals.