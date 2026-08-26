Food festival announce final summer event heading to Cardiff’s busiest high street

Amelia Jones

A street food festival is returning to Cardiff’s busiest high street next month with its last event of the summer.

Cardiff is getting ready for one final feast of 2026, with The Great Cardiff Feast set to return to Queen Street.

The popular street food and independent traders event will take over the city centre from Thursday, September 24, to Sunday, September 27, bringing four days of food, drinks, music and entertainment to Queen Street.

With this set to be the final Great Cardiff Feast of the year, organisers are encouraging people to make the most of the September event.

Visitors can expect plenty of choice when it comes to food, with a range of street food vendors serving up everything from savoury dishes to sweet treats.

There will also be cocktails and refreshing drinks, speciality coffee and a selection of independent stalls selling jewellery, gifts and other unique artisan products.

Throughout the weekend, DJs and entertainment will add to the atmosphere, creating a lively city-centre setting for people looking to spend time with friends or family.

The event is also free to attend, making it an easy option for anyone heading into Cardiff for the weekend. It is dog-friendly and family-friendly, meaning four-legged friends and children can join in the fun too.

Organisers say the event is designed to showcase independent traders and give visitors the chance to discover something different while enjoying the city’s bustling Queen Street.

The September edition follows three Great Cardiff Feast events already held in the city this year, making this the fourth and final opportunity to experience the event in 2026.

You can find out more about the event by following the festival on social media here.

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