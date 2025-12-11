Charming video of Richard Burton discussing Welsh festive traditions resurfaces

Amelia Jones

A rare 1955 Christmas message from Richard Burton has resurfaced online, showing the Welsh actor delivering a warm holiday greeting.

The short clip, reposted by the BBC Archive, captures Burton addressing viewers directly, including a brief section in Welsh to mention his family and home community.

His tone is calm and thoughtful, offering a glimpse of Burton before he became the international star he is remembered as today

This video is perfectly timed with the recent release of Mr Burton, a BBC film exploring the actor’s life and early career.

The film looks at Burton’s formative years, including his relationship with his teacher, Mr Burton, from whom he adopted his name.

It sheds light on the mentorship and guidance that influenced the young actor’s development and eventual rise to fame.

A Glimpse of Burton before fame

At the time of this broadcast, Burton was 30 years old and had already begun to make a name for himself on stage and in film, including early appearances in Hollywood.

While he had gained some recognition, he had not yet reached the international acclaim that would define his later career.

The Christmas message provides a window into his early professional life, showing him in a more personal and intimate context than his larger roles would later allow.

The video captures Burton’s quiet charm and his natural presence on camera. From the warmth of his delivery to the subtle gestures he makes while speaking, viewers can see the traits that would later define his performances.

Even after nearly 70 years, the message remains simple and warm, wishing viewers peace and goodwill during the holiday season.

Mr Burton is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, allowing audiences to explore the actor’s early years, his influences, and the experiences that shaped one of Wales’s most celebrated performers.

The resurfaced Christmas message and the new film together offer a deeper appreciation of Richard Burton, both as an emerging actor in 1955 and as a cultural icon whose legacy continues to captivate audiences today.