Forbidden romance short set on Ynys Môn nominated for BAFTA Cymru award

A short film following a forbidden romance between two men set against the coastal landscape of Ynys Môn has been nominated for a BAFTA Cymru award.

Ripples, directed by Rhys Marc Jones and produced by his husband marks the couple’s third nomination after Pale Saint in 2019 and Father of the Bridge in 2020.

The short, starring Craig Russell and Darragh McCann, and featuring Shayshay Konno, tells the story of two men of different generations who escape their lives for a weekend retreat — only to discover that the truth is harder to hide than they imagined.

Landscapes

With cinematography by Lasse Ulvedal Tolbøll, the striking Ynys Môn landscape complements themes of intimacy, secrecy, and self-discovery.

The filmmakers said that Ripples would not exist without the support of the communities of Holyhead and Amlwch, whose generosity and encouragement gave the film the foundation on which it was made. They hope the nomination reflects not only their work but also the people and places that inspired it.

“It’s important that Wales continues to see itself reflected on screen — as deeply ingrained in the eyes of film audiences as other more celebrated regions,” said the Joneses.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised again by BAFTA Cymru,” they continued. “This nomination is a testament to the incredible cast, crew, and community who brought Ripples to life. Special gratitude goes to Rebecca Hardy, Director of BAFTA Cymru, Maxine Dedominicis, Awards Officer, and the entire BAFTA Cymru team for this honour.”

Nominations

BAFTA Cymru announced the 2025 nominations on 2nd September. Lost Boys and Fairies, a TV mini series following a gay couple who adopt a child received seven nominations, including one for Gwyneth Keyworth in the best actress category. Additionally, the story of Richard Burton and his teacher Philip Burton, the somewhat-controversial Mr Burton, received four nominations.

Joining Ripples in the short film category are Mauled by a Dog, a revenge film from Owen Davies and Sion Thomas, Mother’s Day, a story of a boy who ‘must navigate a new world when his mum suddenly suffers a mental health crisis’, and Liminal Roots, which deals with the identity struggles of a young mixed-race girl.

The BAFTA Cymru Awards celebrate the best of Welsh talent and filmmaking. This year’s winners will be announced at the ICCW, Newport, on Sunday, 5 October. For more information, visit the BAFTA site here.