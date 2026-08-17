Forgotten Welsh nurse who defied Florence Nightingale celebrated in new play

Nation.Cymru Staff

The remarkable story of a pioneering Welsh nurse who defied Florence Nightingale and cared for soldiers on the frontline at the age of 65 is being brought to the stage.

South Wales theatre company, Her Story, has announced they will take their production Betsi, detailing the little-known story of Betsi Cadwaladr, to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival following its premiere at Newport’s Riverfront Theatre on 20 August.

Her Story said: “Before risking life and limb to save British soldiers, [Betsi Cadwaladr] already lived many adventures as a purser and nurse on board ships, criss-crossing the globe with irrepressible curiosity and spirit.”

The two-woman show follows Betsi as she travels to the Crimea, while recounting the events of her life using inventive theatrical techniques.

Playwright Adele Cordner said: “Betsi’s autobiography, which inspired me, is a revelation. Betsi is adventurous, courageous and speaks truth to power.

“Her astonishing story was buried by the press and establishment because Betsi was a Welsh, working class, Nonconformist woman. We are here to set the record straight and give Betsi the recognition she richly deserves.”

Welsh actor Clare Drewett, who will play Betsi, described taking on the leading role as a joy and honour.”She was fierce, feisty, formidable and utterly magnificent,” Clare said.

“She sailed the world, saw everything and feared nothing. And look out for her clashes with the legendary Florence Nightingale. She doesn’t hold back!

“We are probably among the oldest actors at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and this is our new company’s debut here. We want audiences to feel the thrill of discovering these stories of women of a certain age which feel just as relevant today as 170 years ago.”

The new production is based on Her Story Theatre Company’s earlier play, Daughter of Bala, which also explored Cadwaladr’s life and experiences during the Crimean War.

Daughter of Bala was described as “Unmissable… it challenges, educates and entertains while bringing to life once again a genuine Welsh heroine,” by Entertainment South Wales.

Her Story Theatre Company, based in Newport, were founded with the mission to bring women’s stories to the forefront, using theatre to explore their experiences, struggles and achievements throughout history and in the present day.

Their previous works have covered the Chartist Mary Frost, who was at the centre of the 1839 Newport Rising, as well as Doreen Davey, who in 1923 caught the largest line-caught salmon ever fished from the River Wye.

Tickets for the Newport Riverfront Theatre showing of Betsi – The Welsh Nurse History Forgot! on 20 August are available here, while tickets for the Edinburgh Fringe showings at theSpace@Surgeons’ Hall from 24 to 29 August are available here.

For more information on Her Story Theatre Company, visit their site here.

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