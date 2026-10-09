Former S4C studios transformed into new Cardiff music hub for local artists

Amelia Jones

Former S4C have been transformed into a new music hub, providing Cardiff-based musicians and artists with access to up to 11 professional rehearsal and creative spaces.

The new facility is designed to give local musicians a place to rehearse, collaborate and develop their skills, while creating new opportunities for networking across Cardiff’s music community.

The project will initially operate as a six-month pilot, with plans to extend based on demand and its impact on Cardiff’s music community.

One Louder Studios brings extensive experience of operating music rehearsal and recording facilities, built over 17 years at its Newport studio.

Each room provides professional equipment and flexible set-ups, including band rehearsal configurations, DJ decks and the latest professional music equipment. Rooms also feature “Listenback” recording facilities, enabling musicians to replay their sessions at a later date.

One Louder Studios is working in partnership with Mannau Cerddoriaeth Caerdydd to deliver the new music hub at Parc Ty Glas.

Mannau Cerddoriaeth Caerdydd is a community interest company which has been established to support the development of new music spaces in Cardiff and operate the new facility, bringing together partners, funding and resources to create new opportunities for musicians, artists and the wider music community.

Music city

The project has also been supported by Cardiff Council’s Cardiff Growth Fund and is part of the Cardiff Music City initiative, which aims to unlock Cardiff’s full potential as a thriving music city and support opportunities for musicians, venues and the wider music sector.

The One Louder Studios music hub has received widespread support from musicians from across the Cardiff and Newport area:

Matt Fry from the band Lacertilia said: “We are so happy that One Louder has opened up a much needed rehearsal space in Cardiff.

“The scene is overflowing down here which means booking an available slot at other studios is difficult.

“Knowing that there’s a quality studio around the corner, with plenty of practice rooms, run by people that know what they are doing, is music to our ears! Looking forward to our next jam there!”

Akvile Petraityte from the band TinkerBrain said: “Having a new Cardiff rehearsal facility is great as it makes it much more convenient for us when planning rehearsals knowing we have more options where to practice and an opportunity to meet new people.”

Huge opportunity

Rhys Morgan from two-time Welsh Music Prize nominees Breichiau Hir said: “We’ve been recording and rehearsing at One Louder Studios in Newport for the best part of a decade, and it has become a big part of our sound, as well as a big part of the band’s story.

“Having this facility in Cardiff is a huge opportunity for young bands to hone their craft, and benefit from One Louder’s expertise in the same way we have.”

Alana Ellmes, Director at One Louder Studios, comments: “Cardiff has always been one of the best places to experience live music, with a wealth of venues, young musicians, talent and creativity.

“We want to be part of the infrastructure that makes it one of the best places to create music as well.

“I’m delighted to be supporting the opening of this new music hub in Cardiff and to be bringing One Louder Studios’ expertise to the Cardiff area.

:We want to provide musicians with accessible, high-quality, professional spaces where they can rehearse, record and create.

“The fact that this is the former S4C Studios site makes it a particularly exciting location for us.

“We’re proud to be bringing a new chapter of music-making to a building with such an important place in Wales’ creative history.

“We’re also grateful for the support of Cardiff Council and the Cardiff Music City initiative, which has helped us make this expansion possible.

“We look forward to welcoming musicians to the studios over the coming weeks.”

Essential space

Philip Smith, Director at Mannau Cerddoriaeth Caerdydd CBC comments: “Access to high-quality, affordable and professional music spaces is essential to the strength and sustainability of Cardiff’s music community.

“We’re delighted to be working with One Louder Studios to bring this new hub to Parc Ty Glas and to create more opportunities for musicians and artists to rehearse, collaborate, develop their work and connect with one another.

“This project is about more than providing rehearsal rooms. It’s about investing in the infrastructure that musicians need to build careers and ensuring that Cardiff remains a city where creativity and music can thrive.

“We’re excited to see how the hub develops and, most importantly, to hear the music that comes out of it.”

Cllr Jennifer Burke, Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Tourism and Events, said: “The Council’s support for One Louder Studios new recording and rehearsal facility at Parc Ty Glas is further evidence of our commitment to ensuring the health of the Cardiff’s music ecosystem.

“High quality, accessible recording and rehearsal spaces are vital components of any city’s musical infrastructure – they’re places where creative communities grow and where local artists at every stage of their careers can explore, develop and refine their work.

“It’s going to be really exciting to hear the music that emerges from One Louder Studios in the future.”

You can find out more or book a session here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.