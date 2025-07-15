Four day festival in enchanted Welsh woodland takes place next month

A Welsh festival combining the joy of indie-folk music with science, nature, spoken word, dance, and the arts which takes place in a beautiful Welsh woodland is readying for its most exciting event yet this August.

Between The Trees Festival is all about reconnecting people of all ages with nature. More than just a music festival, it offers an “encounter with nature,” providing an inspiring and rejuvenating experience amidst the breathtaking coastal woodland environment.

Now in its 8th year, the festival has grown from humble beginnings and is now recognized by Visit Wales as an “alternative festival of cool culture” and an “intimate, boutique Welsh gathering.” Held over the August bank holiday weekend, this four-day event has evolved into a well-established indie-folk festival, featuring over 45 musical acts.

Headliners

This year’s headliners include Manran, Elephant Sessions, Amistat, and The Drystones, with some of Wales’ most exciting acts also taking part, including Cynefin, Cerys Hafana, and Mari Mathias.

You can check out a playlist of all the performers on Spotify.

Set in the stunning 100-acre Candleston Woods, adjacent to the Merthyr Mawr National Nature Reserve in South Wales, attendees can camp beneath the forest canopy and immerse themselves in nature. The site offers luxury toilets and showers, as well as a wood-fired sauna.

At the Seren Barn, you can enjoy nature-inspired talks and debates, with speakers from various universities, Natural Resources Wales, The Wildlife Trust, The Woodland Trust, RSPB, and other organizations.

The festival emphasizes hands-on science and nature experiences, where you can use microscopes to explore plant and animal life, and attend talks and debates on biodiversity, eco-activism, sustainability, permaculture, and conservation. Workshops include foraging walks, watercolor painting, ceramics, woodland skills, willow weaving, wood carving, and metalwork—there’s something for everyone in the family.

With limited phone signal on-site, the festival provides a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Children can delight in natural play, make new friends, and explore the dedicated children’s area, which features activities like “sylvanian-fun,” the “slip-n-slide,” and creative art and dance workshops.

The well-being Pentre area offers a place to truly unwind, with activities like morning yoga, tai chi, qigong, and meditation. You can also enjoy forest bathing, holistic massages, aromatherapy, reflexology, reiki, and sound therapy.

Between The Trees also boasts some of the best local food and drink, with award-winning vendors serving up meals made from locally sourced ingredients. There’s a 5-star-rated selection for vegan, vegetarian, and non-vegetarian diets, along with a wide range of craft ales, beers, ciders, and a quirky cocktail bar.

Unwind

Each year, the festival adopts a different theme. This year’s focus is on ‘Tradition’, offering opportunities to learn and experience traditional crafts like blacksmithing, green wood carving, willow weaving, and pottery.

Set in the stunning Candleston Woods, right next to Merthyr Mawr Nature Reserve, this isn’t just a festival—it’s an awakening. Dance under the trees. Sleep beneath the stars. Laugh louder. Breathe deeper.

With barely any phone signal, it’s your chance to unplug, unwind, and truly connect—with nature, with music, and with each other.

A previous attendee shared: “My family and I had a fantastic experience at BTT and it’s changed my whole perception of what a festival can be. Previously I’d only ever been to large festivals like Reading, Leeds etc and I don’t have any desire to go to such festivals again.

“We loved everything about BTT – the friendly relaxed atmosphere, lovely people, great new music, the food, the mixture of music and spoken word, and of course, the venue.

“In fact, we loved coming to Wales in general and spent a few days after the festival camping on the Gower. We will most definitely return to BTT. Thanks for organising such an amazing event”.

While another added: “It’s the best Festival I’ve been to. My car proudly showcases the ‘We Are Nature’ sticker. Attendees, volunteers, organises, crew, vendors, are welcoming, open, friendly.

“Location is magic. Music is great. I share the same values I reckon of the organisers and appreciate talks about nature, sustainability, books and community development.”

To reconnect with nature and enjoy the great outdoors, join in at Between The Trees this August bank holiday weekend, from Thursday, August 21 to Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Tickets are available here.

