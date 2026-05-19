Four of TV’s biggest stars reunite for massive tour

Nation.Cymru staff

Four TV comedy legends are reuniting for a massive UK tour.

The Prat Pack’s Back UK Tour is officially returning in 2026, reuniting Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie, and Joe Pasquale for another huge live stage tour packed with comedy, music, chaos, and classic old school entertainment.

Inspired by the legendary Rat Pack era, the show combines live swing music, spontaneous humour, audience interaction, and the natural chemistry between four of Britain’s most recognisable entertainers, creating a fast-moving performance filled with unpredictable moments and nostalgic energy.

Backed by a powerful fifteen-piece live band, the production features iconic swing classics, comedy sketches, improvised banter, and hilarious backstage-style storytelling that keeps audiences laughing throughout the night.

The nationwide UK tour officially launches in Edinburgh this September before heading across major cities including Manchester, Birmingham, and finally London’s legendary Palladium theatre, where tickets are flying for fans of traditional live comedy and variety entertainment.

The tour will also stop off at Swansea Arena on Friday, September 11.

Bradley Walsh’s quick wit, Shane Richie’s stage presence, Brian Conley’s classic comedy timing, and Joe Pasquale’s chaotic humour are expected to make the 2026 tour one of the biggest feel-good live entertainment events of the year.

Many fans are calling the reunion a celebration of old-school British entertainment the likes of which is rarely seen on modern television anymore.

The show is described as: ‘Four comedy legends… one stage… and absolutely no idea what chaos will happen next’.

And that’s exactly why fans can’t wait to see it live.

Tickets for the Swansea Building Society Arena show are available from: https://www.swansea-arena.co.uk/shows/the-prat-packs-back