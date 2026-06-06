Four Welsh councils partner to ‘help shape a shared cultural vision’

Nation Cymru staff

An ambitious new partnership between four Welsh councils is inviting the public to help shape ‘a shared cultural vision’ for mid and west Wales.

Led by Powys County Council, the Mid and West Wales Strategic Culture Partnership brings Powys, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire authorities together for the first time to develop a long-term plan for culture across the region.

The project is built on the Welsh Government Priorities for Culture, published in May 2025, which highlighted the importance of culture in bringing communities together, celebrating Wales as a nation of culture and creating new opportunities.

At the heart of the project is a commitment to listening. Residents, communities, creatives and organisations are being encouraged to share their views to ensure the vision reflects the needs and aspirations of local people across one of Wales’ most diverse and rural regions.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire Cabinet Member for Resident Services said: “Mid and West Wales is bursting with creativity, heritage and community spirit, and this exciting partnership is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and build on that together. By working across four counties, we can be more ambitious, more innovative and create a cultural vision that truly showcases everything our region has to offer.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible – residents, community groups, artists and organisations – so that together we can build a cultural future that is inclusive, ambitious and rooted in what matters most to our communities. So please attend one of our sessions in Pembrokeshire or share your views via the online questionnaire.”

A regional Cultural Vision and four local Cultural Priority Plans are due to be completed by October 2026, supporting long-term collaboration and investment in culture across the region over the next five years.

Have your say

Residents are being invited to share their views on what culture means to them as part of a series of drop-in and online workshop sessions this June.

Delivered through the Cwlwm project (Golwg Creadigol), the sessions will bring people together to explore different interpretations of culture, from arts and theatre to local heritage, libraries and community events, to help shape a new vision for culture across mid and west Wales.

All sessions are open to everyone, with Welsh and English language options available, at the following times and locations:

11-Jun Drop in Session (11.00 – 13.00 / 14.00 – 16.00) Neuadd y Dref Abergwaun Fishguard Town Hall Evening Workshop (19-20.30) Neuadd y Dref Abergwaun Fishguard Town Hall

22-Jun Drop in Session (11-17) Llyfrgell Doc Penfro Pembroke Dock Library Evening Workshop (19-20.30) Llyfrgell Doc Penfro Pembroke Dock Library

Alternatively, you can share your views via the online questionnaire. The closing date for responses is: Tuesday 30th June 2026