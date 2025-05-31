Framing Wales’ story: The nation’s past, present and future celebrated at Eisteddfod yr Urdd

The National Library of Wales held a special youth launch of its new strategy during the Urdd Eisteddfod, along with a moving display of photography.

The National Library of Wales has long been a guardian of Wales’ story, preserving not just its words but its images, voices and lived experiences.

At the Eisteddfod yr Urdd in Port Talbot this week (26-31 May) the Library held a special youth launch of its new 2025-2030 strategy, placing young people at the heart of its future vision.

Held on 28 May, the youth event formed part of the Library’s week-long presence at the festival, with the theme of photography taking centre stage.

Among the photographers featured is Mary Dillwyn, one of Britain’s earliest female photographers whose candid portraits of family life in 19th century Swansea, held in the Library’s collections, offer a powerful glimpse into Welsh history.

While the academic art world of the Victorian Age had always discriminated against women, the camera gave them a radical new independence. Dillwyn’s work continues to inspire new generations of storytellers, including those at this week’s Eisteddfod yr Urdd.

Future archivists

The Library’s focus at the Urdd wasn’t just on the past, however. As part of the youth launch, the Library invited young people to become the archivists of tomorrow just like Mary Dillwyn.

Through a creative workshop, Reflections for 2050, they shared the things they want to remember in 25 years’ time, from their memories of Covid-19 and Wales’ football successes to the growth of the Welsh language, agriculture and the technology of our mobile phones.

Their reflections — capturing the hopes and concerns of today’s youth — provide renewed impetus for the Library to move forward with its core purpose and new strategy.

The Library’s commitment to preserving and sharing diverse voices is further reflected in the recent digitisation of the 1923 Women’s Peace Petition, a historic document signed by 400,000 women across Wales calling for global disarmament after the First World War.

By making these signatures digitally accessible for the first time, the Library is ensuring that this remarkable act of collective action continues to inspire future generations.

Just as Dillwyn’s photographs and the Women’s Peace Petition shine a light on the past, the Reflections for 2050 project captures the voice and vision of today’s young people.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate the Library’s new strategy in action, opening up Wales’ national memory, connecting communities, and ensuring that every story, signature and snapshot has a place in the archive.

‘Important moment’

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of The National Library of Wales, said: “The youth launch of our new 2025-2030 strategy is an important moment for the Library, ensuring that the thoughts and feelings of the next generation are listened to, and that we can communicate our commitment to working for the benefit of all of the people of Wales.

“Our time at the Eisteddfod yr Urdd has showcased the importance of listening to the voices of young people, not just as future users of the Library, but as partners in shaping its purpose. Their reflections were honest, inspiring and deeply rooted in a love for Wales and its culture.”

Owain Dafydd, Education and Skills Manager of The National Library of Wales, said: “This event was a powerful reminder that learning doesn’t just happen in the classroom, it happens when young people are given the space to reflect, express themselves and feel heard.

“Through the Reflections for 2050 workshop, we saw thoughtful and hopeful ideas that show how passionately the next generation wants to shape their future. We’re proud to support that journey as we deliver our strategy over the coming years.”

The Library’s 2025-2030 strategy aligns with the Welsh Government’s new Priorities for Culture, placing inclusivity, access and community at its core. It sets out how the Library will open up its collections, spaces and services to more people across Wales and beyond, while ensuring that everyone can see themselves reflected in the nation’s memory.

The National Library of Wales’ new strategy can be accessed here.

