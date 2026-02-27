Free bilingual activities for families in the Welsh capital this St Davids Day

For Cardiff is inviting families to celebrate St. David’s Day in the heart of the city with The Welsh Tales Trail and FOR Families play area.

Taking place on Sunday 1st March between 11:30am – 3:30pm, the Welsh Tales Trail is a free, fun-filled adventure, which brings Wales’s most beloved folk tales to life in both English and Welsh.

The Welsh Tales Trail is part of FOR Cardiff’s Little Things campaign which celebrates Welsh culture through small, joyful moments across the city centre spotlighting five themes: gastronomy, music, literature, Welsh language and family.

On St. David’s Day families are invited to pick-up a free sticker book and their first story from Guest Services on the Upper Level of St. David’s Cardiff, then follow the trail – inspired by the Mabinogi – across five city centre stops.

Those who complete the full trail can enter a prize draw for a chance to win a £50 Waterstones voucher.

The Welsh Tales Trail Stops (in order): St. David’s Cardiff – The Tale of Pwyll, Prince of Dyfed; Oxfam Bookshop – The Tale of Culhwch and Olwen; Waterstones – The Tale of Branwen; Castle Welsh Crafts – The Dream of Macsen Wledig; and National Museum Cardiff – The Wise Old Woman and Peredur.

Participants who reach the final stop at National Museum Cardiff by 2:30pm are invited to Gallery 4 to enjoy a special St. David’s Day performance from The Gentle Good, winner of the Welsh Music Prize.

Visitors to the city centre can also enjoy the FOR Families play area at Guest Services on the Upper Level of St. David’s Cardiff – a relaxed, bilingual play space filled with free activities including arts and crafts, face painting and story time, alongside Welsh language sessions for adults.

FOR Families will be open between 11:00 a.m – 4:00 p.m on Sunday 1st March.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director at FOR Cardiff said: “Our Little Things campaign is all about celebrating Welsh culture through small moments that feel welcoming, joyful and easy to enjoy.

“Our free bilingual activities offer a wonderful opportunity for families to explore the city centre together on St. David’s Day – following legendary stories, collecting stickers and discovering the little things that make Wales special along the way.”

Little Things began earlier this month with St. David’s Favourites, a public vote inviting visitors to sample a range of Welsh-inspired dishes and drinks created by independent venues, before voting for their favourite.

Voting opened on Friday 6th February and closed at 12:01pm on Thursday 26th February, and the winner will be announced on Sunday 1st March.

For families travelling into Cardiff city centre, Transport for Wales offers a Family Ticket which is a Return train ticket allowing up to two children (under the age of 16) to travel for free on its network with every fayre-paying adult.

To find out more and book your tickets visit Transport for Wales’s website.

FOR Cardiff is delivering Little Things in collaboration with Menter Caerdydd, Transport for Wales, St. David’s Cardiff and Amgueddfa Cymru.

Rhys Russell, Partnerships Marketing Manager at Transport for Wales said: “We are proud sponsors of For Cardiff’s Welsh Tales Trail.

“As a brand woven in Wales, our aim is to connect people with the stories that shape our nation, celebrating the language and its history.

“Simply grab a Transport for Wales family ticket and join the celebrations as we ‘do the little things’ to enjoy a day of storytelling in the heart of our capital.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, said: “St. David’s Day is a very special day for us here at the centre, and this year we have got some brilliant activities planned for our guests.

“We will be sharing just a few of the best things about Welsh culture, from celebrating our vibrant and historic language with micro-lessons to enjoying a live stepping performance – if you haven’t experienced it before, you’re in for a treat.

“Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus, and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Heulyn Rees, CEO at Menter Caerdydd said: ”St. David’s Day is an opportunity for our city to come together, celebrate our shared identity, and showcase the very best of Cardiff.

“Menter Caerdydd is proud to be working in partnership with FOR Cardiff and others to create vibrant, welcoming experiences for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

More information, a map of the trail, and the full itinerary of For Families can be found on FOR Cardiff’s website.