Free chicken sandwiches up for grabs at new restaurant opening

A new restaurant is to open in Wales with free chicken sandwiches for the first 100 customers in the queue – and three lucky fried chicken fans winning free chicken sandwiches for a year.

Popeyes® UK will officially open its doors in Swansea on Friday 3rd October at 11am on Oxford Street.

The renowned US restaurant is bringing its famous Louisiana fried chicken to the city, marking its fourth Welsh restaurant after Cardiff City Centre, Cardiff Bay, and Newport. The new Oxford Street location will officially open its doors at 11am on Friday 3rd October.

Queues

To celebrate the highly anticipated opening, Popeyes® is pulling out all the stops for Swansea locals:

The first three fried chicken fans in the queue will win free Chicken Sandwiches for a year.

The first 50 customers will bag exclusive Popeyes® UK merch.

The first 100 hungry fans will be treated to a free Chicken Sandwich.

Famous for causing queues around the block, Popeyes® has become popular across the UK. In both Cardiff and Newport, superfans queued for 16 hours to be the first to try the favourite Chicken Sandwich. Swansea is set to be no different – receiving the full New Orleans experience with a performance from Mardi Gras-style band, The Brass Funkeys.

On the menu will be Popeyes® favourites including their favourite Chicken Sandwich, Signature Wraps, Hot Wings and Tenders – all made with 100% fresh chicken. The chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of bold Louisiana seasonings, and hand-breaded for that world-famous “shatter-crunch.”

The Breakfast menu will also be available 8am until 10am every day, and will even include a Breakfast meal deal for £1.99 – consisting of the Bacon Roll, a Cajun Hash Brown and a drink. The deal can be claimed exclusively through the Popeyes® UK app, available to download HERE.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “Wales is a key growth area for Popeyes®, and the passion and excitement from Welsh fans never disappoints – from Cardiff to Newport, people have waited 16 hours for a taste of our famous Chicken Sandwiches. Bringing the New Orleans spirit to Swansea feels like the perfect next step.”

Popeyes® will be located at 6-7 Whitewalls, Oxford Street, Swansea. This will be the fourth Popeyes® opening in Wales, and the 37th UK opening this year.

To find out more about Popeyes® UK, visit the website https://popeyesuk.com/restaurants/swansea, Instagram @popeyesuk or TikTok @popeyesuk.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition that has seen it become one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurants, now with more than 4,000 restaurants globally.

Having launched in the UK in November 2021, this year will see the brand accelerate toward its medium term target of 350 sites, with the addition of over 45 new UK restaurants, drive-thrus and delivery kitchens. Through these new openings, Popeyes® is aiming to generate a further 2,500 new jobs in the UK.

Popeyes® has become famous for its unique New Orleans-style menu featuring its iconic Chicken Sandwich, wings, tenders and traditional biscuits, which are available with Cajun Gravy. Popeyes® uses 100% fresh chicken, marinated for 12 hours in the bold and flavourful Cajun seasonings of Louisiana, and hand breaded and battered with Popeyes’® signature shatter-crunch coating, for an unmistakable New Orleans experience.

In 2024, the brand rolled out a nationwide Brekkie Menu. Designed to shake up the UK grab-and-go breakfast scene, the menu features a mouth-watering range of breakfast favourites with a New Orleans twist, including breakfast rolls, muffins, biscuits and Cajun Hash Browns.

All of Popeyes® chicken is halal.

Popeyes® UK offers a 10% discount to Blue Light Card and Defence Discount Service holders, giving back to those who serve their communities.