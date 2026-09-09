Free food festival at Cardiff museum to return this weekend

Amelia Jones

One of Wales’ biggest free food festivals is returning to Cardiff this weekend.

The St Fagans Food Festival is back this weekend, with the annual event taking over St Fagans National Museum of History on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 September 2026.

Set among the museum’s collection of historic buildings, the festival brings together more than 80 food, drink and craft traders, creating a huge outdoor celebration of Welsh produce, independent businesses and street food.

There will be plenty to tempt hungry visitors, with traders serving everything from pizza and tacos to doughnuts and ice cream. A wide selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options will also be available, so there should be something for almost everyone.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can explore the museum’s historic buildings and grounds while enjoying a programme of live music, cooking demonstrations and family entertainment.

Some of the cookery demonstrations will take place inside St Fagans’ historic buildings, adding a distinctly Welsh backdrop to the weekend’s food-focused activities.

Families are also well catered for, with circus skills and hands-on activities planned at various points around the museum.

Instead of a conventional festival field, the event spreads across the museum, meaning visitors can wander between old farmhouses, workshops, shops and other buildings that have been relocated to St Fagans from different parts of Wales.

The museum was founded in 1946 following the donation of the castle and lands by the Earl of Plymouth. It opened its doors to the public in 1948, under the name of the Welsh Folk Museum.

The museum’s name in Welsh (also meaning “Welsh Folk Museum”) has remained unchanged since that date, whereas the English title was revised to Museum of Welsh Life, thereafter St Fagans National History Museum, and again to its current title.

Food festival and museum admission are free throughout the weekend, but normal car parking charges still apply.

The St Fagans Food Festival takes place at St Fagans National Museum of History on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 September 2026.

You can find more information here.

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