Free kids’ entry to Cadw sites to mark Owain Glyndwr Day

Many cultural sites, castles and monuments across Wales will be free for children to visit next Sunday [Sunday 14 September] to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day.

Considered by many to be the last native Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndŵr is commemorated annually on 16 September, marking the anniversary of the Welsh national hero being proclaimed Prince of Wales by his followers in 1400.

The 16 September also symbolises the beginning of the ‘Glyndŵr rebellion’ – a 15-year uprising against Henry IV’s English rule. Although ultimately unsuccessful, it reclaimed a sense of identity and pride for the people of Wales.

Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historical environment service and who is running the free entry offer, looks after hundreds of notable places across the country. During his rebellion, Owain Glyndŵr besieged many of the famous castles now in the care of Cadw, including Caernarfon, Coety, Dinefwr and Kidwelly.

National identity

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “Owain Glyndŵr remains one of Wales’ most forthright figures, whose legacy continues to shape our national identity today.

“By offering free access to children at Cadw’s sites in his name, we’re connecting our next generation with this pivotal period in Welsh history. Our magnificent castles and monuments are not just stones and mortar – they are living testimonies and it’s fitting that we make them accessible to all as we commemorate the anniversary of his proclamation as Prince of Wales.”

Head of Cadw, Gwilym Hughes, said:

“We hope that by offering free entry to those under 17 more people will be encouraged to visit Cadw locations and give their families a real taste of Wales’ exciting and varied history.”

“Each Cadw location has a unique story to tell – many shaped by Owain Glyndŵr’s rebellion. Although he was ultimately unsuccessful in his ambition, his legacy endures at many locations, including some Cadw sites.