Free life-sized retro arcade experience coming to Swansea this week

Nation.Cymru staff

A free, life-sized arcade experience is taking over a Welsh university this week, giving visitors the chance to step inside some of the most iconic video games of the 1970s and 80s.

The Actual Reality Arcade is arriving at Fulton House on Swansea University’s Singleton Campus from Tuesday, 20th October, to Friday, 23rd October, transforming classic arcade favourites into interactive, real-life games.

Rather than playing behind a screen, visitors will become part of the action themselves, with the opportunity to dodge barrels and lasers, build giant Tetris walls, shoot aliens and even step into the world of Pac-Man.

Created by artist Matthew Harrison, the unusual installation takes inspiration from the golden age of arcade gaming, bringing familiar digital experiences into the physical world.

The interactive pop-up offers a chance for visitors to experience retro gaming in a completely different way, combining art, technology and physical activity in an experience designed to be enjoyed by a wide range of ages.

The arcade is part of Gŵyl PWLS Festival, a month-long celebration of arts and culture curated by Taliesin Arts Centre for Swansea University.

The festival features a varied programme of events, including performances, films, exhibitions and pop-up activities, bringing creative experiences to the university and the wider Swansea community.

With its combination of nostalgia, interactive games and unusual challenges, the Actual Reality Arcade is set to offer something a little different for anyone looking for a free activity in Swansea this week.

The experience will be hosted at Fulton House on Swansea University’s Singleton Campus and will run daily from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is completely free, and no booking is required, making it an accessible option for students, families, retro gaming fans and anyone curious to see what happens when classic video games come to life.

Visitors can drop in during the opening hours and try their hand at the life-sized games throughout the week.

The pop-up runs until Friday, 23rd October. You can find out more on their website here.

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