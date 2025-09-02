Free mass singing gatherings to be staged in Wales

Communities in Wales are being invited to come together this autumn and winter for two unique mass singing events.

Nerth dy Ben – the organisers of “Cana Nerth dy Ben” describe the events as ‘free gatherings that celebrate connection, joy, and the simple power of singing together’.

Two special afternoons and evenings are planned:

Market Hall, Caernarfon – Saturday 22 November 2025

St Asaph Cathedral – Saturday 31 January 2026

During the afternoon, participants will learn three well-loved Welsh songs in groups. Later, everyone will come together to sing with professional musicians – but organisers are keen to stress this is not a formal concert. No choir experience is needed, just a willingness to join in.

The day will end with a party featuring Band Pres Llareggub, the high-energy brass/pop band from north Wales.

About Nerth dy Ben

Nerth dy Ben was founded by Alaw Llwyd Owen from Denbigh, whose life changed following a car accident in 2018. Choosing to focus on the strength of the mind rather than her challenges, Alaw created a platform that encourages people to recognise and believe in the positive power of the head – to live life at its best.

Today, Nerth dy Ben has grown into a movement that brings people together through the Welsh language, creating opportunities to connect, share and celebrate community across north Wales.

Why “Cana Nerth dy Ben”?

Speaking about the new project, Alaw Llwyd Owen said: “The idea came from a desire to bring people together face to face – to create connections and achieve something collectively. That act alone works wonders for the brain and strengthens the positive power of the head.

“Cana Nerth dy Ben” can be loosely translated as “Sing your heart out.” But in Welsh, the phrase carries deeper layers of meaning that connect directly to the spirit of the initiative. The word nerth means “strength,” while pen means “head,” and together they evoke the project’s central purpose: to nurture and celebrate the positive power of the mind.

“Singing is perfect for this: it makes us feel good and links us to one another. Whether you only sing in the car or the shower, you’ll be welcomed with open arms. These events are about meeting new people, trying something different, and singing from the heart – that’s how the strength of the head grows.”

Key Information

What? A free one-day mass singing event with live music and a party

Who? Open to all adults (18+). No experience necessary – everyone welcome.

When & Where?

Caernarfon – 22 November 2025, from 3pm

St Asaph – 31 January 2026, from 3pm

How to Join?

Registration for Caernarfon opens 1 September 2025 (Sign up form HERE)

Registration for St Asaph opens 1 December 2025

Sign up at nerthdyben.cymru or follow @NerthDyBen on social media to register and access the songs in advance.

The project is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.