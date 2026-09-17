Free Welsh-language tours exploring the lives of famous figures set to return

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh walking tours are set to return this autumn, offering experiences for Welsh learners and experienced speakers.

The guided tours of the “Ar Droed” (“On Foot”) series have been popular for the past five years and will continue this year with visits to homes and neighbourhoods of famous figures in Welsh history, as well as talks with Welsh speakers from global majority backgrounds.

The tours are a partnership between the National Centre for Learning Welsh and the Mentrau Iaith offering unique experiences for both Welsh learners and experienced speakers. The partnership began during the Covid period with guided nature walks led by Iolo Williams.

Over the years, it has developed to include important buildings, museums, gardens, and sporting venues, including the Senedd, the National Library of Wales, the National Botanic Garden of Wales, and the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, to name just a few highlights.

This year, Welsh speakers – new and experienced – will have the opportunity enjoy a range of guided tours between October 2026 and March 2027. One series of four guided tours will visit places associated with people who are famous in Welsh history.

The tour sites include:

Yr Ysgwrn – the home of Hedd Wyn, led by a guide of Yr Ysgwrn

Hwlffordd/Haverfordwest – the home area of Waldo Williams, with the actor Ryland Teifi

Llantrisant – the home area of Dr William Price, led by Siôn Tomos Owen

A Historical Tour of yr Wyddgrug/Mold led by Kevin Matthias as part of the Daniel Owen Festival

A second series will explore the language journeys of three Welsh writers who come from global majority backgrounds, starting off with a talk with Natalie Jones at Yr Egin, Caerfyrddin/Carmarthen, as part of the celebrations during Wythnos Dathlu’r Gymraeg (Learning Welsh Week).

This will be followed by a talk with Malachy Edwards in Porthaethwy/Menai Bridge and Wayne Howard in Caerdydd/Cardiff.

“We hope to show learners and experienced Welsh speakers that the journey to Welsh, and with the language afterwards, is varied and different for everyone, and that Welsh truly belongs to everybody. The history and roots of these three writers are so interesting and well worth hearing about,” said Daniela Schlick, Business and Projects Manager at Mentrau Iaith Cymru.

Guided tours

The series of guided tours will introduce different places, histories, and aspects of Wales – past and present. And, of course, every event will include refreshments and the opportunity to chat during and afterwards.

Daniela Schlick added: “We have been listening to the ideas of learners who have attended the guided tours in previous years while planning this year’s programme.

“Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with everyone enjoying the opportunity to speak Cymraeg and learn something through the medium of Welsh. We are particularly pleased that people like Ryland Teifi, Jon Gower, and Siôn Tomos Owen are joining us. It’s a great opportunity to offer something special once again.

“We are delighted to be able to offer the Ar Droed tours again this year, thanks to our partnership with the National Centre for Learning Welsh. It gives us an opportunity to provide something special primarily for Welsh learners, but also for experienced speakers who would like to join in.”

Helen Prosser, Director of Learning and Teaching at the National Centre for Learning Welsh, added: “These tours provide an excellent opportunity for our learners to use and enjoy their Welsh-language skills outside the classroom, while also learning more about the history, culture, and geography of Wales.

“They are popular every year, and this year’s programme is certain to attract interest.”

The tours are open to Welsh speakers, both new and experienced. Members of the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s SIARAD scheme are especially welcome.

For more information and to book a place on these free tours, please get in touch through [email protected].

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