Freya Ridings joins Snow Patrol for Cardiff concert

Singer songwriter Freya Ridings is set to join rock pioneers Snow Patrol for their headline show at Cardiff Castle this summer.

The BRIT Award-nominated North Londoner will join iconic alternative rock stars Snow Patrol when they perform in the Welsh capital on Thursday June 12.

Emerging as the unexpected international sensation of 2018/19, Freya Ridings struck gold with the hauntingly beautiful ballad Lost Without You – a self-written, self-performed hit that reached Number 3 on the UK charts and earned a BRIT Award nomination.

Her self-titled debut album amassed more than 1 billion streams and earned 47 Gold and Platinum certifications worldwide.

With her third studio album set for release this year, 2025 is set to be an exciting one for Freya Ridings.

Snow Patrol

Northern Irish-Scottish rockers Snow Patrol – fronted by Gary Lightbody with longtime members Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid – have been shaping the sound of alternative rock for more than 20 years. With iconic tracks like Chasing Cars, Run, and Open Your Eyes, their emotionally charged anthems continue to resonate with fans worldwide, solidifying their place as one of the most influential bands in modern rock.

The band recently celebrated a major milestone with their first Number 1 album in 18 years. The Forest Is The Path marks the rock band’s triumphant return to the top of the charts, following the massive success of Eyes Open in 2006.

With eight studio albums, including the multi-platinum Eyes Open, Snow Patrol have sold more than 16 million records worldwide. Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades including seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards, six BRIT Award nominations and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Song. Fans in Cardiff can expect a night filled with timeless hits and the very best of modern rock.

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “The Snow Patrol show at Cardiff Castle was already going to be a standout moment for the summer, so we are delighted that an artist like the incredible Freya Ridings is joining the show. We can’t wait to welcome them both to our historic and beautiful venue.”

The announcement is the latest reveal which will also see Will Smith, Tom Jones, The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Jess Glynne and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell among the headliners at the the iconic Welsh venue this summer.

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

Tickets are on sale now from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2025

12 Jun Snow Patrol with support from Freya Ridings

13 Jun Elbow with special guests The Coral and Billie Marten

20 Jun Jamie Jones with support from Chris Stussy

26 Jun The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

28 Jun Sting

6 Jul The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey & Blancmange

10 Jul James with support from Shed Seven and Jamie Webster

13 Jul Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey

19 Jul Rock The Castle – Funeral For a Friend, The Blackout, Punk Rock Factory & more

20 Jul UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell with special guest Bitty Mclean + Reggae Roast Ft. Mr Williamz

26 Jul Jess Glynne

30 Jul Fontaines DC

31 Jul Pet Shop Boys with support from Dave Pearce

1 Aug Faithless with support from Kosheen and Chicane

20 Aug Tom Jones

21 Aug Tom Jones

25 Aug Will Smith with very special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC

