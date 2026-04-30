Friction Dynamics strikers to star in gripping new S4C drama

Nation.Cymru Team

Former workers from the Friction Dynamics factory in Caernarfon, who went on strike in 2001, are being given a unique opportunity to appear as supporting artists in a new TV drama for S4C that tells their story.

Y Streic Fawr, a three-part drama by Mojo Productions, will follow the story of one of the longest industrial disputes in British history.

30 April 2026 marks 25 years since 86 workers at the car parts factory began a long-running strike, following changes to their salary and working conditions. The protest lasted for almost three years. Although the workers won their tribunal, the company – which was found guilty of breaking the law – received no punishment from the British Government.

Based on the real-life experiences of the workers and their families, a number of former Friction Dynamics employees will appear as supporting cast members in the series. They also had the opportunity to see how their powerful story will be told on screen during a recent script-reading session with the actors.

The drama draws extensively on their experiences to tell the story of the heroism of ordinary Caernarfon people and a turbulent period in the history of North West Wales. The series will offer a fresh perspective by examining the impact the strike had on families, friends and the community, following the personal stories of the characters beyond the picket line.

Cast

The main cast includes Rhodri Trefor (Gwlad yr Astra Gwyn; White Gold; The Indian Doctor) as Tomi Jones, who began as a shop steward before becoming a full-time officer for the Transport and General Workers’ Union in North Wales. Gruffudd Glyn (Steeltown Murders; The Martian) plays Gerald Parry, a leading speaker at rallies associated with the strike, while Rhys ap Trefor (Pobol y Cwm; Dal y Mellt; Torchwood) portrays John Davis, who was chosen to represent the 86 workers in court.

Other members of the cast include Carwyn Jones, Sion Eifion, Emyr Gibson, Catrin Powell, Manon Wilkinson and Betsan Ceiriog.

The series is produced by Llyr Morus, written by Ffion Dafis and directed by Huw Chiswell. Filming has started in the Caernarfon area and the series is due to be broadcast on S4C later this year.

A privilege

Llyr Morus, Producer of Y Streic Fawr says:“As someone who was brought up in Caernarfon, who remembers sounding the horn when passing the workers on the picket line and going to the rallies on Y Maes, being able to tell this story – and the fact that the former employees have trusted Mojo Productions to do so – is a privilege.

“The sacrifice made by the 86 men and women twenty-five years ago was enormous. That sacrifice led to change securing better working conditions for future workers, so they deserve our deepest thanks. Marking this history is important in order to educate future generations – ‘Us today, you tomorrow.’

“To this day, the impact of the strike can still be seen in Caernarfon, with friendships, families and communities torn apart. It is important that this story is told honestly, with balance, humour, wit and passion of the people of Caernarfon.”

Documenting

According to Ffion Dafis, the scriptwriter of Y Streic Fawr, recording a story that is so “significant to Caernarfon and its people” is important.

She said: “About two years ago I read an article about the Friction Dynamics strike. Llyr Morus and I were working on another idea at the time, but at the end of one meeting I mentioned the article to him and said I felt it was important that we document the strike.

“One conversation led to another, and I began meeting the strikers themselves. Through them, I have come to know their stories, and those have shaped the script. I am very proud that three episodes will record this history – a history that’s an integral part of our community in North Wales.”

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Drama Commissioner, said: “Y Streic Fawr powerfully brings to life the story of one of the most bitter industrial disputes in modern Welsh history; a story that still burns because of the deep injustice at its core.

“This production does more than simply look back - it challenges, it demands attention. With gripping, high-tension drama, it shines a light on the truth, ensuring it doesn’t fade away or disappear.”