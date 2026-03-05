Fringe festival to transform Welsh city with ‘boundary-pushing’ programme

A festival that is set to transform a Welsh city into a ‘vibrant playground’ will be staged later this month.

Newport’s most exciting performance festival is back for 2026 and from 20–22 March, the Newport Live Act Fringe will once again transform the city centre into a vibrant playground for bold, daring and unforgettable live performance.

Now in its second year, the festival will showcase over 30 acts across six independent venues, bringing together some of the most exciting emerging and established artists from Newport and beyond.

Audiences can expect an eclectic and boundary-pushing programme spanning comedy, circus, drag, music, storytelling, spoken word and more, celebrating works in progress live performance.

Produced by Tin Shed Theatre Co. The Newport Live Act Fringe is powered by the city’s independent venues, including The Cellar Door, The Place, The Cab, The Murenger, Le Pub and Arcadia, highlighting the vital role these spaces play in Newport’s cultural ecosystem.

With its artist-first ethos, the festival ensures 100% of wristband proceeds are returned directly to performers, helping to support and sustain independent artists while keeping the festival accessible to audiences.

George Harris, Creative Director, said, “The programme this year is looking incredible with performers coming from as far as New York. Over the weekend, audiences will be able to see a total of 33 different performances! So we hope local audiences will come along and support because we are sure there is something for everyone!”

Full ticket and programme information can be found by visiting https://www.tinshedtheatrecompany.com/live-act-fringe

and via Instagram @newportfringe

Tin Shed Theatre Co. have secured financial support from the Shared Prosperity Fund to stage the festival.

The fund has particularly helped support and continue the company’s work at The Place, a social arts & cultural centre in the heart of Newport. The building offers a wide range of regular creative activities led by creative professionals. From live performance to kids art clwb, from guided meditation to salsa dance, there’s plenty on offer for everyone.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to Newport City Council, we are now in a stable position to continue the organisation’s core work at The Place and support this vital city centre cultural & civic resource.

“We must thank our partners at Newport City Homes who work closely with us to deliver this vision and a wider range of organisations and individuals who passionately believe in redeveloping socially cohesive civic spaces for growing communities.

“With a positive vision coupled with the support and understanding of brilliant people, anything is possible.”

