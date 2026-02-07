Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

From Conwy to Cardiff: Meet the cast of the new series of Amour & Mynydd

07 Feb 2026 5 minute read
Amour a Mynydd

Things are about to heat up on the slopes of the French Alps as popular reality dating series Amour & Mynydd returns to S4C this month.

Over a period of twelve days, the newest group of singles will live together in the luxurious Amour & Mynydd chalet, set against the scenery of the French Alps.

Presenter Elin Fflur will guide the group through the experience, encouraging them to face tough decisions and introducing a few surprises along the way.

Elin believes that the opportunity to “have a nose at people’s lives” was responsible for the success of the first series of Amour & Mynydd.

“We all like seeing how people react to each other in a situation that’s quite intense – and I think that’s the success of reality programmes,” said Elin.

“Traditionally, we Welsh people are quite reserved; we don’t like revealing too much about ourselves or being completely exposed on TV. So I think that’s why the first series got so much attention.”

Unlike the usual practice of online dating, Amour & Mynydd focuses on creating face to face connections by relying on the magic of natural attraction.

“I’m just glad I’m married!” Elin said. “Apps are such a big part of people’s dating lives today – Amour & Mynydd forces people to go back to the old-fashioned way of meeting each other – like how you’d meet someone in the pub back in the day!”

Amour & Mynydd will return on 10 February.

A weekly vodcast, Après: Amour & Mynydd, on S4C’s YouTube channel, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, where comedic duo and series ‘super-fans’, Mari Beard and Meilir Rhys Williams, will unpack the juiciest gossip from the show.

Every week, Mari and Meilir – known for their podcast ‘Cwîns’ — welcome special guests for a lively mix of chat, analysis and banter, and share their thoughts on the episodes.

The singletons taking part in this year’s Amour & Mynydd are:

Alaw, 23, from Pwllheli – Dancer:

Alaw

“I definitely have a type – I definitely find rugby players fit!”

Rhys, 28, originally from Swansea but living and working as a teacher in Abu Dhabi:

Rhys

“Why am I single? Unlucky? I know I’m hard work, but that’s just my personality. I’m out there, a bit of an extrovert, so people hear me before they see me, and maybe that’s a bit annoying for some people.”

Jasmine, 29, from Llanfrothen – Artist:

Jasmine

“I absolutely love glamour – fur, sequins, diamonds – you name it. Obviously they’re all faux – I can’t afford the real thing! I’m looking for someone who’s honest and who doesn’t take themselves too seriously.”

Evie, 27, from Trefriw, Conwy Valley – Veterinary Nurse:

Evie

“I’m hoping to find the love of my life – someone I want to marry. Someone I want to spend the rest of my life with, and someone to have fun with. I feel this is a good opportunity to meet someone straight away – to dive straight into the deep end, and I can really get to know them because I’m living with them. I have no idea what to expect.”

Connor, 28, from Manchester – Digital Marketing Officer:

Connor

“I’m probably the kind of guy who comes home to meet your mum, and (hopefully) Mum will be happy. I’m a positive person, but I just want to show who I am to the world – and to this chalet!”

Rowan, 27, from Eglwysbach, Conwy – Agricultural Technology Specialist:

Rowan

“I wouldn’t say I’m much of a Prince Charming, but there’s every chance I could fall in love with someone in France – it depends who’s there. Bring it on – this could change my life!”

Gwern, 26, from Llandysul, Ceredigion – Charity Worker:

Gwern

“I’ve just come back from Australia, so the girls in Wales haven’t had a chance yet! I’m looking for someone quite confident and intelligent – I think that’s really important.”

Manon, 26, from Llanelli – Civil Servant:

Manon

“My friends would say that I get a lot of attention from boys and that I’m a bit of a flirt…of course I’m a catch. I have quite a strict criteria when it comes to boys – someone who’s tall, plays lots of sport, with nice hair and nice teeth.

“A lot of boys have said I’m intimidating, but I don’t know why!”

