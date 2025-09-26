From Porthcawl with Love: BBC unite Ruth Jones and Steve Speirs for another weekend away

BBC Cymru Wales has commissioned a second instalment with Ruth and Steve, who will be heading to the Welsh seaside for another weekend of nostalgia, laughter and shared memories in Ruth and Steve: From Porthcawl with Love.

The programme will follow on from Ruth and Steve: From Merthyr with Love, which broadcast earlier this year as part of a collection of programmes celebrating Merthyr Tydfil.

This time, they’ll be visiting Ruth’s hometown of Porthcawl – which is just 20 miles down the south Wales coast from the famous Barry Island where Gavin & Stacey is set.

As Porthcawl celebrates its 200th birthday, it’s Ruth’s turn to show her old friend Steve Speirs around the seaside town where she grew up, exploring the places of her childhood, opening up about her life growing up next to the beach, and taking a moment to reflect on family, friendship and everything in between.

Nostalgia

With never-before-seen footage from Ruth’s childhood home movie collection, a sandy bucket load of nostalgia, and a few added surprises, this sequel is not to be missed.

Looking forward to filming for the programme, Steve Speirs, said: “My great friend is going to take me on a trip around her hometown of Porthcawl. “I’ve been,” I said “It’s all about ice creams and donkey rides, isn’t it?”

Apparently I’m very wrong, and I can’t wait to be shown the Porthcawl Ruth knows…but I’m definitely buying an ice cream!”

“Double bubble!”

Ruth Jones added: “Two of my favourite things in one place. Porthcawl and Steve Speirs…double bubble! I can’t wait to show my dear friend all the best bits of my hometown and the history of this beautiful seaside oasis, catching up with my family and school mates in the process.”

The programme will be produced by ITV Cymru Wales and has been commissioned by Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales. The Commissioners for BBC Cymru Wales are Sorelle Neil and Julian Carey. The executive producer is Jonathan Hill, and the producer and director is Matthew Tune.

Ruth and Steve: From Porthcawl with Love will hit screens towards the end of the year.