From sex and sexuality to contraception and consent; it’s all up for discussion on new series, Ar Led

Ar Led, a new series on S4C’s digital channel Hansh, will explore all things sex and sexuality. The series will be available as a boxset on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Hansh’s YouTube channel from Friday 6 June.

With frank conversations, funny sketches and personal stories, the series will entertain and educate viewers about everything from healthy relationships and sexual harassment to sex toys and sexting. Miriam Isaac, one half of the presenting duo, said: “I think it’s a very important programme because there’s still a lot of taboo around these issues. “But if we have open and honest discussions, without any shame or judgement, I think that can only be a good thing.” Joining the singer and actor on the sofa is comedian Carwyn Blayney. Also in the studio are experts Christian Webb, a sexual health and wellness expert with charity Brook, and Ffraid Gwenllian, a junior doctor who is responsible for the Welsh language sexual health social media account, Secs. Miriam, who openly discusses coming out as bisexual on the programme added: “We want to be a source that people can trust and rely on, because there are so many things shared on social media and online that are just not true. “We’ve got fantastic experts and it’s great to have them there to give advice, and to share relevant information.”

“Essential”

According to Christian Webb, programmes like Ar Led are essential to provide young people with factual and reliable information. He shared: “We know from our work that many young people today do not receive quality information about things such as healthy relationships, consent and pornography. “And therefore, although many young people are informed, we do also come across misinformation, a lack of understanding, and unfortunately, prejudice and injustice when we discuss themes such as sex and sexual health. “That’s why programmes like Ar Led are so important; they’re a trustworthy source, where people can explore the themes of sex and sexual health in a sensitive, convenient and factual way, without any judgement.” Christian, Wales’s Education and Wellbeing Coordinator with charity Brook concluded:“Everyone has the right to receive respect, empathy and kindness in their relationships, and I’m proud that Ar Led reflects a variety of experiences and identities to dispel any of the misinformation and scare mongering that we see on our screens daily.”

Personal experiences

Appearing as a guest on the first episode is Tom. Originally from Trefdraeth in Pembrokeshire, Tom speaks openly about his own sexual identity and gender journey in West Wales. He said: “I came out as gay when I was 14, and I went to Ysgol y Preseli so…rugby, Welsh, Waldo Williams, you know! So being gay…no. So it was quite hard; I lost a lot of friends, but now I live in London and I’m just really comfortable with my sexual identity.” Throughout the series different people from across Wales and beyond will join the crew on the sofa to share their personal experiences, touching on a range of subjects including the body, contraception and orgasms. “I learned so much on the programme!” Said Miriam Isaac. “We’re always learning, aren’t we? I would have loved to have had something like this to watch when I was younger. I think it’s important – especially when we’re around that age – that we learn about these subjects, especially about respect and consent, because it is essential. “We’re so respectful in Wales! But I think that because we speak so openly about everything on the programme, and it’s all quite relaxed, it’s a good way to make these subjects accessible, and for people to watch and enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun and it definitely promotes the fact that we should be talking more about these things.”

The Ar Led boxset is available from Friday 6 June on Hansh’s YouTube channel, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer or watch on S4C at 22:00 on 6 June.

