From Welsh learner to Gorsedd Green Robe: Aleighcia Scott shares debut Cymraeg album

Nation Cymru staff

A few years ago, Aleighcia Scott was a Welsh learner. Today, she releases her first Welsh-language album and is set to be inducted into Gorsedd Cymru – two milestones within days of each other.

‘Taith’, the reggae singer’s first Welsh-language album, is out on 31 July on Recordiau Côsh – just days before she receives the Green Robe of the Gorsedd at Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las in Pembrokeshire (1-8 August).

The title says it all. ‘Taith’ (meaning ‘Journey’) traces Aleighcia’s journey with the Welsh language – a language she learned in the public eye, from the series Iaith ar Daith to her role as one of the coaches on S4C’s Y Llais.

That same journey has produced a run of pioneering Welsh-language singles, including ‘Dod o’r Galon’ – the first-ever Welsh reggae track to reach number one on the iTunes Reggae chart.

Recorded with Yws Gwynedd and Rich James Roberts, the album features ten tracks – from the singles ‘Diolch’, ‘Gwreiddiau’ and ‘Hawdd’ to brand-new songs dealing with love, loss and heartbreak, closing with a special version of Hen Wlad fy Nhadau.

During Eisteddfod week, Aleighcia will be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru for her remarkable contribution to Welsh culture – building bridges between Wales and the Caribbean, normalising the Welsh language within international music, and inspiring learners through her broadcasting and her support for others.

Scott said: “Originally, the aim was to write and record a few singles, but because we worked so well together, an album was created in just a few sessions – and I love it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEIGHCIA SCOTT (@aleighciasings)

Yws Gwynedd of Côsh Records said: “I’m so proud that Côsh gets to work with Aleighcia to release one of the most summery Welsh-language albums ever! It’s impossible to listen to this without smiling and dancing.”

‘Taith’ is out on 31 July on all streaming platforms. Follow Aleighcia Scott and Côsh Records on social media for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEIGHCIA SCOTT (@aleighciasings)

Listen to Taith via your preferred streaming platform here.

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