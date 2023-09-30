Frustrated publisher offers money back guarantee on ‘Welsh book of the decade’

Richard Davies, the founder of Cardigan-based independent Parthian Books, is making the extraordinary offer of a money back guarantee to readers who purchase what he describes as the ‘Welsh book of the decade’ and don’t like it.

Written by Dylan Thomas Prize winning author Rachel Trezise, Easy Meat was published in 2021, but despite being warmly received by critics and and the public, Richard admits to being disappointed that more people in Wales didn’t buy the book.

Frustration

Venting his frustration to Nation.Cymru, he said: “Easy Meat by Rachel Trezise is one of the best modern novels about the matter of Wales politically, socially, culturally written by a writer at the peak of her powers and centred in the community she is writing about.

“It had rave reviews across the board but was ignored by all the prize juries. It’s my personal Welsh book of the decade. But less than a 1000 people have read it.

“There might be more people who have read it in Danish.

“When my own novel Work Sex and Rugby came out thirty years ago we sold 10,000 by Christmas.

“Where has the reading public of Wales disappeared too? They can’t all be reading Richard Osmond’s murder series.

“We now find ourselves in a country that is cutting one half of its own national theatre while literature in Wales is encouraged to be an instrument of government policy.

” The novel Easy Meat asks some uncomfortable political questions with an election looming in 2024 and a National Eisteddfod in the Rhondda the same year but fundamentally it is a terrific read.

“So for the new edition of Easy Meat I’m personally offering a money back guarantee if bought on our website or through the Storyville bookstore in Pontypridd.”

