Full line-up revealed for Wales’ biggest music festival

Nation.Cymru staff

Three Mercury Prize nominees, exclusive UK performances, immersive happenings and a programme spanning everything from grassroots gigs to major international artists will form part of Cardiff Music City Festival 2026.

Returning from October 2 to October 17, Cardiff Music City Festival will once again bring together Sŵn Festival, Llais, the Welsh Music Prize and a diverse programme of performances, talks, pop-ups, exhibitions and special events in venues across the Welsh capital. The festival is a key part of Cardiff’s Music City strategy and celebrates the power of music to unite and inspire.

This year’s programme will feature performances from 2026 Mercury Prize nominee Dove Ellis, and jazz pianist Joe Webb who was nominated in 2025 and will appear at a special event, curated for the festival by BBC broadcaster Bethan Elfyn, alongside 2022 Mercury Prize nominee Gwenno.

French hip-hop and trip-hop pioneer Wax Tailor will also feature at the festival, making his only UK appearance of 2026 under the immersive dome at CULTVR.

The festival’s flagship events, Sŵn and Llais, will showcase artists from Wales and around the world, while a packed programme of unique experiences will transform locations across the city. Highlights include Richard James’ immersive installation Evolution of Beauty at the Temple of Peace, special performances marking 25 years of Cardiff-based experimental art collective tactileBOSCH, an exploration of the influence of the American Punkhouse movement in Wales, the return of Cardiff Music City’s Cardiff Night Market takeover with Radio Sudd, the Canopi Lounge festival hub, and a range of industry talks, conferences and creative gatherings.

Audiences can also experience performances from internationally renowned artists including legend of the New York avant-garde, Laurie Anderson at Llais, emerging Welsh talent including Morn and Cerys Hafana, 6Music favourites Adult DVD and Honeyglaze, special one-off events – including a unique opening night performance by Welsh collective Acid Casuals celebrating 20 years of their acclaimed album Omni, as well as innovative collaborations taking place in venues ranging from grassroots music spaces to major cultural institutions.

Across more than two weeks, Cardiff Music City Festival will bring together established and emerging artists, industry leaders, music fans and local communities, creating opportunities to discover new music, share experiences and connect through culture.

Cardiff Music City Festival Curator, Ruth Cayford, said: “Whether it’s Mercury Prize nominees, legends like Laurie Anderson, one of the many incredible artists coming out of Wales right now, the immersive music experiences and one-off performances we’ve got planned, this year’s programme really showcases the range of creativity that exists across contemporary music.

“The programme is designed to encourage discovery. After a successful summer music series of outdoor events in the city, we are shifting the focus to our much loved indoor venues. It doesn’t matter if people come for Sŵn, Llais, the Welsh Music Prize or one of our many special events, they’ll find themselves part of a city-wide celebration that connects artists, audiences and communities through music.”

The festival also reflects Cardiff’s commitment to supporting music at every level, from nurturing future talent to strengthening the city’s grassroots infrastructure.

Initiatives that form part of the local authority’s Cardiff Music City strategy include:

– Talent development programme ‘Little Gigs’ which brings live music experiences into schools and provides support for pupils through the very earliest stages of their music careers and onto festival stages.

– The city’s Grassroots Venues Fund, which provides practical financial support for independent music spaces.

– A pioneering new partnership with Music Venue Trust which saw Cardiff Council use income from large-scale gigs in a city park to directly fund Music Venue Trust and provide backline equipment to the city’s grassroots venues.

Together, these initiatives help ensure artists can develop their careers in Cardiff while audiences continue to benefit from a thriving and diverse live music scene.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Tourism and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Cardiff’s music scene is special, and we’ll keep doing as much as we can to help it continue to thrive.

“The festival brings the city’s whole music ecosystem together – it’s a fantastic celebration of the talent and creativity we’ve got here and a great chance to discover new music and support local venues.”

Cardiff Music City Festival is supported by Welsh Government and Cardiff Council.

FIND OUT MORE VIA: https://cardiffmusiccity.wales/

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