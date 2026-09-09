Full programme unveiled for Welsh LGBTQ+ film festival

Nation.Cymru Staff

Dozens of LGBTQ+ films from around the world are heading to Wales this autumn as the Iris Prize unveils the full programme for its landmark 20th edition.

The week-long festival will feature 35 short films from 22 countries competing for the main prize alongside 15 films shortlisted for Best British Short.

The festival, which runs from 12 to 18 of October in Cardiff, also includes a programme of screenings celebrating global stories, and talks from leading figures in the industry.

Iris Prize Festival Director Berwyn Rowlands said: “Take a week off and spend it with Iris in Cineworld. There I’ve said it.

“That’s one way to make sure you get to see everything we have on offer this year. The other way is to visit our website and check the full programme, but that does involve some research, but it’s worth it!

“We have an amazing programme of feature films and short films, together with talks, and most screenings include a question-and-answer sessions with visiting filmmakers, joining us from as far afield as Brazil, Mexico, USA, Europe and the UK.

“Keep in touch with our social media for the very latest information.”

As well as the films up for the Iris Prize and the Best British Award, there will be a record 16 features on show and five public Iris Talks.

The Opening Night ceremony will showcase 5 new shorts from Welsh filmmakers:

Love Is Not An Emotion from USW graduate Will Collins Cranogwen a Fi from Mari Izzard Wear I Am, which is Iris Prize’s 4th documentary production, from Vicky Morton Try by Lewis Bayley, who is also the coordinator of Industry Day BTS – Pink Portraits 2026, filmed and edited by Kole Parrott

Features

The record 16 feature films being screened this year include the evergreen Desert Hearts, directed by Donna Deitch (USA), who will be attending the Q&A following the film.

This was her first film and was groundbreaking upon its 1986 release: a love story about two women, produced and directed by a woman.

In the 1959-set film, an adaptation of a novel by Jane Rule, straitlaced East Coast professor Vivian Bell (Helen Shaver) arrives in Reno to file for divorce, but winds up catching the eye of someone new, the younger free spirit Cay (Patricia Charbonneau), setting off a slow seduction that unfolds against the desert landscape.

Sunday Boyfriends is directed by Gabriel Ordóñez (Mexico) who, along with directing is the lead actor in the film, will also be attending a Q&A following the film.

In the chaotic sprawl of Mexico City, where home feels far away, Domingo, a Venezuelan immigrant, masks heartbreak with fleeting dates and binge eating.

When his ex returns, his world collapses, and he must choose between losing himself in others or embracing the radical act of self-discovery.

Daniel Ribeiro (Brazil) returns to Cardiff following winning the Iris Prize in 2011 with I Don’t Want To Go Home Alone, with his latest feature, I Am Going To Miss You. Daniel will be attending the Q&A following the film.

After seven years together, Amanda and Caio move in, but love alone isn’t enough. He dreams of a future with her; she dreams of something more.

When Amanda meets João, their bond is tested. Some loves fade. Others transform. This is the Welsh premiere of I Am Going To Miss You.

Another Welsh premiere includes Lesbian Lines is a hybrid feature documentary directed by Cara Holmes (Ireland), who will be attending the Q&A following the film.

In a silenced Ireland, a community of lesbians builds an underground network of helplines – offering connection, survival, and defiance through the simple act of answering the phone.

Chatlines is directed by Lloyd Eyre-Morgan and Neil Ely (England), and Lloyd (Writer / Director) and Neil (Director) will be attending the Q&A following the film.

Two terminally ill men-Jordan in 2027 and Danny in 2005-connect through a video chat app. Despite the time gap, they bond over shared fears and regrets as they face death, finding solace in their unlikely friendship.

Finally, Black Church Bay by Welsh-Irish director Rhys Marc Jones (Wales), has its Welsh premiere at Iris. Rhys will be attending the Q&A following the film.

This is a mystery-thriller, about a conflicted teacher (Tom Cullen) dealing with the consequences of a sixth-former (Joe Locke) disappearing.

It follows the immediate aftermath of the event, exploring the lengths a person might go to hide their true self – to save their skin at the expense of their soul.

Talks

This year there are five public Iris Talks taking place:

1. Weekend Revisited: In Conversation with Andrew Haigh

Join director Andrew Haigh for a retrospective conversation on his breakthrough film Weekend, which is showing again on Monday 12 October.

2. Youth Talk

Part of the Iris Education Day, school children will attend a talk delivered by an industry professional.

3. Beyond the Tropes: Lesbians, Representation & Cinema

An exploration of how lesbians have been portrayed on screen.

4. Queer Archive: In or Out?

Hosted by Paul “Stumpy” Davies, come take part in a fun and lively discussion panel that delves into LGBTQ+ films from history. This talk will be delivered in Welsh with translation available.

5. Queer Welsh Creativity: What’s Out There?

This talk brings together a range of perspectives to explore the variety of work being created through the Welsh language, and pave the way for what’s next. Dan Huw Bowen, the co-founder and Events Producer at The Queer Emporium will be hosting this talk, which will be delivered in Welsh with translation available.

First held as a three-day event in 2007, when it recorded 1,500 admissions, Iris has since grown into a week-long festival attracting around 12,000 admissions, alongside an online programme lasting a month.

The Iris Prize, supported by the Michael Bishop Foundation, is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ short film prize, with the winner receiving £40,000 to make a new LGBTQ+ short film in the UK.

The winner of the 2026 prize will be announced on Sunday 18 October, the final day of this year’s seven-day festival.

Iris Prize returns for the 20th edition on Monday 12 October until Sunday 18 October. More information is available on the festival’s site here, and on their X: @irisprize and BlueSky: @irisprize.org.

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